Rock in Rio has young people’s ballads with Post Malone, rap, funk and electronica; see how it was 2nd day | Rock in Rio 2022

The second day of Rock in Rio 2022 had a brand new audience and a sound that matches this generation: a playlist that doesn’t differentiate between rap, funk, trap and electronics.

The difference between the first and second days of the festival must form the biggest generational chasm in the history of the event: while the metal Saturday had many people who could have been in the first edition of 1985, Sunday indicated a necessary renovation for Cidade do Rock.

The show’s headliner, the American Post Malone, is a summary of this lack of genre boundaries, with a repertoire filled with lyrics about summer love, broken hearts and repression, packed with rap, rock and indie references from the 2000s.

See how each show went below:

Post Malone on the 2nd day of Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1

The singer needed almost nothing to hold the audience at Rock in Rio. A drink and a cigarette in one hand, the microphone in the other. That alone was enough for the American to cause hysteria in an audience with many born post-2000s. On stage, he talked to the audience about his music and did weird dances. He looked like an old friend visiting home.

DJ Marshmello on the 2nd day of Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1

With a less warm reception than the previous shows on Palco Mundo (by Alok and Jason Derulo), Marshmello did everything he could to try to cheer up the people: there was even some forbidden funk. "Atura Ou Surta 2", by MC Gw, was responsible for many people in the audience's faces of astonishment. Throughout the whole set of the mysterious DJ, who doesn't show his face, a light rain insisted on falling in the City of Rock.

Jason Derulo — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1

Jason Derulo surprised when he put the funk "Ai Preto" in the repertoire of the show at Palco Mundo. The owner of the hits "Savage Love", "Swalla" and "Talk Dirty" put on a performance show, which will hardly be seen again this first weekend of Rock in Rio. The singer also provided a cute moment when he called his 1-year-old son to the stage.

Alok — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1

No show so far has had as many cell phones up for as long as Alok's at this Rock in Rio. The music seemed just a detail in front of the frenetic audience at the opening of the Mundo stage with the 31-year-old DJ from Goiás. It's hard for a song to have more applause than the flames of fire, lasers, light games and other pyrotechnics. Lowering the volume so that the audience could sing the chorus of "Hear me now" showed, however, the potential of Alok's electronic pop.

Mano Brown, from Racionais MC's, performs in the rain during Rock in Rio — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

Racionais MC's played for the first time in their careers at a historic show at Rock in Rio. The group honored murdered black people, such as Marielle Franco and Agatha, by performing the song "Negro Drama" (see below). The stage had two large stairs at the back, as if it were a São Paulo train station. Extra friends and an inflatable joint with the band's name thrown to the audience gave the show a theatrical aspect.

Criolo performs at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Mauro Pimentel/AFP

On the day that rap was the flagship of the Sunset stage, Criolo took a tour of more than 10 years of career accompanied by a competent band. In addition to the biggest hits, the São Paulo rapper received Mayra Andrade, a singer from Cape Verde with whom he recorded a partnership on the latest album "Sobre Viver".

Xamã performs at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Pilar Olivares/Reuters

The first verses of "Malvadão 3", hit of the first half of 2022 in Brazil, caused hysteria this Saturday (3) at the show of rapper Xamã. In a brief participation, Brô Mc's, the first indigenous rap group in Brazil, helped create the show's most powerful moment: a rhyming battle that mixed Portuguese and the Guarani language in free verse. Another highlight was the participation of L7nnon.

Papatinho and L7nnon + MC Hariel + MC Carol

L7nnon and Papatinho perform on the second day of Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1

The second day of Rock in Rio started hot with the show orchestrated by producer Papatinho. Well connected in the scene, he received L7nnon, Hariel, Cidinho e Sidoca and MC Carol in a very packed show for the time on the Sunset stage.