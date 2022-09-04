Rock in Rio: Racionais debut citing Marighella and Moïse – 09/03/2022 – Illustrated

Racionais MC’s descended the stairs from a São Paulo subway projection for a historic moment — the first concert by Brazil’s biggest rap group at Rock in Rio, the country’s biggest music festival. It served as a reminder of the umbilical link between the quartet’s art and the periphery of the largest national metropolis.

After DJ KL Jay set the mood, MCs Mano Brown, Ice Blue and Edi Rock walked through Racionais’ discography — from “Eu Sou 157”, 2002’s track, to 2014’s “Preto Zica”, through the classic ” Chapter 4, Verse 3″, from 1997. The group amended tracks quickly, cutting verses from the originals to give fluency to the presentation.

Intrinsically political, the show featured “A Thousand Faces of a Loyal Man”, a tribute to communist guerrilla Carlos Marighella, which appeared in the background on the screen. “Negro Drama”, one of the group’s hits, was one of the most emotional performances, with the audience screaming the verses of Edi Rock and Mano Brown.

As the song was sung, names of murdered black people appeared on the screen – among them, Marielle Franco, João Pedro, Moa do Katendê and Moïse Kabagambe. The latter, incidentally, a Congolese immigrant, was killed after being beaten at the Tropicália kiosk, very close to the Olympic Park, where Rock in Rio takes place.

At the end of the performance, the audience gave a loud curse to President Jair Bolsonaro, of the Liberal Party, to which the musicians did not react.

After the emotional “Life is a Challenge”, Racionais performed “Vida Loka pt 1”, probably the group’s biggest hit. The performance was greeted with a roar by the audience as the rain began to pour in.

Racionais’ concert, on the Sunset stage, was, by the way, the first to take place in the rain – in a way, giving even more originality to the moment. Ice Blue even slipped while dancing on stage and later joked about the situation.

But the water didn’t deter the audience, who witnessed a show dedicated to the most famous songs by Racionais, something that doesn’t always happen in the current phase of the group.

These are the songs released between the end of the 1990s and the beginning of the following decade, when Racionais made a name for themselves in the history of national music by portraying the lifestyle, desires and fears of those who live the consequences of social inequality in the periphery of Brazil. .

In “Da Ponte pra Cá”, KL Jay sampled the track “Onda”, by Cassiano, when Racionais remembered the singer, quoted in the lyrics of “Vida Loka pt. 2” and dead after years in oblivion last year. In “Jesus Cried”, in the part of the lyrics that talks to his conscience, Mano Brown took out a cell phone, as if he was on a video call with himself.

In the track, the rapper casts doubt on the validity of his battle for racial and social justice, citing people who “fought for justice and peace” and “got shot” -Malcolm X, Gandhi, John Lennon, Marvin Gaye, Che Guevara, Tupac, Bob Marley and Martin Luther King. The moment referred to the beginning of the show, when the screen recalled deaths with probable political motivation, such as those of Marielle and Moa do Katendê.

There was still room for “Eu Compro”, from the 2014 album “Cores e Valores”, the group’s foray into trap and ostentation themes, and “That’s My Way”, a solo song by Edi Rock that has already been incorporated into the Racionais’ repertoire. The closing had an epic air, with “Vida Loka pt. 2” and “Quanto Vale o Show?”.

In the first one, set on New Year’s Eve, the audience jumped and sang as they did in a few moments at Rock in Rio, throwing champagne in the air, as the lyrics demand. It was a moment of celebration of hip-hop, which dominated the Sunset stage programming this Saturday, through its biggest representatives in the country.