Roger Moreira, from the band Ultraje a Rigor, questions voter registration on his cell phone and is mocked by internet users

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Roger Moreira, from the band Ultraje a Rigor, questions voter registration on his cell phone and is mocked by internet users 1 Views

One netizen claimed that “a larva has a higher IQ”. Another user said that “Roger Moreira is a kind of Benjamin Button of intelligence”. More reactions edit




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Wearing a mask, Fátima Bernardes vents about her fear of flying

Fátima Bernardes, presenter, confessed that she is afraid to ride a plane. Despite this, she …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved