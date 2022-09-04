Roger Moreira, from the band Ultraje a Rigor, questions voter registration on his cell phone and is mocked by internet users

One netizen claimed that “a larva has a higher IQ”. Another user said that “Roger Moreira is a kind of Benjamin Button of intelligence”. More reactions edit
247 – The vocalist of the band Ultraje a Rigor Roger Moreira criticized the option of showing the voter registration card on the cell phone at the time of voting and was criticized by internet users.
“I don’t know who the genius was who thought of making things easier for everyone by putting the voter registration card on their cell phone only for some imbecile later to decree that you can’t take your cell phone to vote,” wrote the musician on Twitter.
The profile Sleeping Giants Brasil, which pressures companies to cancel ads on sites with fake news, reacted to the musician’s publication. “You don’t need your cell phone in the booth to vote, just show the cell phone with your e-Title to the polling station and leave your cell phone on the table. It’s not too difficult.”
One netizen claimed that “a larva has a higher IQ”. “But it’s not just stupidity, it’s willful misinformation too.”
Another user said that Roger Moreira “is a practical example of how IQ-based ‘intelligence’ analysis is outdated and expendable”.
A profile said that “Roger Moreira is a kind of Benjamin Button of intelligence”.
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in different ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247