Roger Moreira, from the band Ultraje a Rigor, questions voter registration on his cell phone and is mocked by internet users

247 – The vocalist of the band Ultraje a Rigor Roger Moreira criticized the option of showing the voter registration card on the cell phone at the time of voting and was criticized by internet users.

“I don’t know who the genius was who thought of making things easier for everyone by putting the voter registration card on their cell phone only for some imbecile later to decree that you can’t take your cell phone to vote,” wrote the musician on Twitter.

The profile Sleeping Giants Brasil, which pressures companies to cancel ads on sites with fake news, reacted to the musician’s publication. “You don’t need your cell phone in the booth to vote, just show the cell phone with your e-Title to the polling station and leave your cell phone on the table. It’s not too difficult.”

One netizen claimed that “a larva has a higher IQ”. “But it’s not just stupidity, it’s willful misinformation too.”

Another user said that Roger Moreira “is a practical example of how IQ-based ‘intelligence’ analysis is outdated and expendable”.

A profile said that “Roger Moreira is a kind of Benjamin Button of intelligence”.

Hello Roger, let’s help you with this reasoning! 😀 You don’t need your cell phone in the booth to vote, just show the cell phone with your e-Title to the polling station and leave your cell phone on the table. It’s not very difficult 🙄 pic.twitter.com/zfnBw6dJan — Sleeping Giants Brasil (@slpng_giants_pt) September 2, 2022

The easiest lie to break is Roger Moreira’s high IQ. The imbecile stated that the obligation to leave the cell phone with the poll worker means a ban on showing the e-Título app to vote. A larva has a higher IQ. But it’s not just stupidity, it’s willful misinformation too. — Paulo RJ (@hospicio_brasil) September 3, 2022

I like Roger Moreira because he is a practical example of how “intelligence” analysis based on IQ is outdated and expendable. https://t.co/GBNLFzcyRN — Vinicius Fidelis | ♿️ (@AdvogadoAutista) September 2, 2022

