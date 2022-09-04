Rorainópolis investigates suspected case of polio

The city hall of Rorainópolis reported, in a note, that the Health Surveillance Coordination of the municipality received the notification on the 29th and started the pertinent treatments to the case.

The Municipal Health Department of Rorainópolis investigates a suspected case of polio in a 14-year-old girl. According to experts, the reduction in vaccination coverage against the disease has increased the risks of the return of the virus, which has been eradicated in Brazil since 1989.

The city hall of Rorainópolis reported, in a note, that the Health Surveillance Coordination of the municipality received the notification on the 29th and started the pertinent treatments to the case.

According to the government of Roraima, the patient took seven doses of oral polio vaccine and is hospitalized in a hospital in Boa Vista, capital of the state.

“Although considered eradicated, the aggressive drop in vaccine coverage makes the real reintroduction of the virus in Brazil imminent”, said the city of Rorainópolis.

The folder stressed that poliomyelitis is an acute contagious disease, which can infect children and adults through direct contact with feces or secretions eliminated through the mouth of patients, and may develop paralysis.

The city hall advised that, in case of doubt, patients look for the nearest basic health unit (UBS). The polio vaccine is available for all children aged 1 to 4 years.

The Roraima Health Department informed that it became aware of a case of acute flaccid paralysis in Rorainópolis on the 28th. Brazil”, informed the folder.

The patient, the folder continued, is 14 years old and has received seven doses of the oral polio vaccine. The secretariat informed that she is hospitalized in the process of investigating the cause of the paralysis at the General Hospital of Roraima Rubens de Souza Bento, in Boa Vista. The investigation of the case is being conducted by the Epidemiological Surveillance of Rorainópolis.

More than 11 million children have not yet had a polio vaccine

As the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo showed earlier this week, less than two weeks before the end of the national campaign against polio, about 11 million children had not received the vaccine against the disease until Monday, 29 – only 22.1% of the target audience.

Doctors warn of the risks of a return of infantile paralysis in the face of the registration of new cases abroad, including countries such as the United States and Israel.

Source: Estadão Content