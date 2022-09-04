Rumor: Images of Silent Hill 2 remake leak

Facebook

Some images surfaced on the internet of what were supposed to be the remake of Silent Hill 2. You can see them below, but in poor quality.

The images show that the project would follow a gameplay similar to the remake of Resident Evil 2with an ‘over the shoulders’ view.

Shortly after the leak, insider Dusk Golem, who has already credibly leaked several other things, confirmed that the footage is real but not current:

Okay, so I’ll say this since the images are out there. They’re real, but they’re nowhere near the final product. They’re from an internal Bloober proposal demo before they’re greenlit, so it’s literally a proof of concept without a budget rather than a final product, just keep that in mind. From everything that could have leaked out, this isn’t what the final game looks like.

I mentioned before that Konami was looking for proposals in the summer [inverno brasileiro] from 2018, this was one of the proposals that got the green light, but take it for what it is; a proposal without much budget to launch a concept.

That is, the images below are real, but they are from the beginning of the project in a conceptual phase.

In May of this year, the VGC website reported that Konami’s plans to silent Hill involve a remake, a new game, and an episode project. The remake would be Silent Hill 2including being a temporary exclusive title on PS4 and/or PS5 and developed by Bloober Team.

That said, considering Konami plans to reveal a new game at Tokyo Game Show 2022, the remake of Silent Hill 2 would fit into that situation. However, according to the sources on the VGC website, the TGS announcement will be of something of a smaller scale and unrelated to the company’s heavy franchises like Castlevania, Metal Gear and silent Hill. In other words, maybe the ad is for Suikoden.

On the other hand, as it seems to be a temporary PlayStation exclusive, the announcement could happen in September at a PlayStation Showcase, if Sony actually organizes a presentation for this month.