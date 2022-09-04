Sabrina Sato shows Zoe in a luxury hotel with Enzo Celulari

Sabrina Santo shows Zoe having fun in the pool with Enzo Celulari and Vitória Strada

the presenter Sabrina Sato showed a beautiful click of her daughter Zoe having fun in the pool of a luxury hotel in the company of Enzo Celulari and actress Vitória Strada. The artist is the mother of three-year-old Zoe. The little girl is the result of the famous relationship with the actor Duda Naglewith which he has been together since 2016.

The couple is usually very active on social media and, from time to time, both share moments of pure family fun. Last July, for example, after spending a long period without being able to take a vacation, the presenter was accompanied by her daughter, her fiance and family on a trip. Everyone took the opportunity to enjoy a few days of adventure at the theme parks in Orlando, United States.

In addition to visiting one of the most famous parks in Uncle Sam’s land, Sabrina Sato spent the rest of her vacation in the Bahamas with her daughter and husband. Upon returning to Brazil, both Duda and Sabrina resumed their professional project schedules. However, the famous one is stamped on one of the most luxurious hotels in Rio de Janeiro.

On the afternoon of this Friday (02), Sabrina Sato shared a beautiful picture of her daughter, little Zoe, playing in one of the pools of the “Copacabana Palace”. The little girls posed for photos accompanied by Enzo Celulari and actress Vitória Strada.

In the caption of the image, the mother owl wrote: “Zoe being taken care of by Uncle Enzo and Aunt Vitória”, Sabrina melted. “I don’t have any emotional structure to deal with Zoe,” said Enzo, the actors’ eldest son. Edson Celulari and Claudia Raia.

In another click, the famous made a point of showing details of the little room that was prepared by the local team, especially to receive her heiress. In the image, it is possible to see a little cabin with some stuffed animals that was placed next to the mother’s bed for the little girl.

In the caption, the presenter thanks the professionals for their affection. “Zozo’s room is always prepared with a lot of love”, wrote the artist. She even made a point of tagging the hotel’s official profile on social media.

The presenter, who lives in the city of São Paulo, is in the Marvelous City to fulfill an agenda of professional commitments. The famous was photographed when disembarking in the city last Thursday (01).

