Santa Casa Oncology will provide 100% care through SUS

With the seal of the Secretary of State for Health, Jean Gorinchteyn, the new High Complexity Unit in Oncology (Unacon), which will be installed in Santa Casa de Campinas, has the prospect of fully assisting patients from the Unified Health System (SUS) and be inaugurated in 2022. The information was confirmed by the provider of the Irmandade de Misericórdia de Campinas – which manages Santa Casa and Hospital Irmãos Penteado – Murillo de Almeida. According to him, the project was developed, precisely, with the intention of contemplating patients from the SUS. The reason is the pent-up demand, which was great, but which has worsened after two and a half years of facing the pandemic.

“This does not mean that, in the future, after everything has been established, we cannot open the possibility of meeting the health plans when necessary. At first, we are with the project to meet the SUS. , which is very large”, explained the provider. He admitted that he hopes that the procedures will be completed later this year to start services at the unit. “The most time-consuming part, in fact, is the bureaucratic one. And it has to be like that, because an assessment is made of the need, the market, the population that will be assisted. It was a very well done project, but it’s like making a plant beautiful. Then you have to build it and it takes time”.

Although the doctor used an analogy to explain the current phase of the project, which consists of waiting for authorization from the State – comparing it to the construction of a building – he confirmed that, once the approval is given, it will not be necessary to make many adjustments. and that the team and structure will be ready to start activities.

The idea of ​​building an Unacon in Santa Casa came about seven months ago. Now, the Santa Casa manager believes that the situation is well underway with the state government and the Campinas Oncology Center (COC), which will provide some professionals and take care of radiotherapy in the first phase after implementation. The project also includes the construction of the radiotherapy bunker at Santa Casa in a second phase, concentrating the treatment inside an existing building.

On Thursday, on a visit to the Society of Medicine and Surgery of Campinas (SMCC) to talk about the Mutirão de Surgeries program, designed by the state government, the Secretary of State for Health, Jean Gorinchteyn, confirmed that the negotiations for the new unit focused on cancer care and treatment are advanced and that the need for the new unit was actually detected.

“It was confirmed that this is a necessity. We opened four oncology services in the region, but we need much more (…) Santa Casa itself, offering the possibility of a service and an extremely qualified team that already works in other municipalities, will undoubtedly help us in the demand for oncology. The demand came with a surplus in post-pandemic numbers and, the worst, in the severity of patients in the clinical presentation “, said the secretary.

Fernando Medina, an oncologist who will be responsible for the board of the Santa Casa oncology service, pointed out that the plan was designed to receive at least 1,200 new cases at the end of the first year. It will be possible to obtain surgical, radiotherapy and clinical oncology care, in addition to bone marrow transplantation and treatment of hematological diseases. The oncologist calculated that this year there will be about 3,500 new cases of cancer in Campinas and 9,000 in the Metropolitan Region of Campinas (RMC).

“We made the proposal, the State accepted and is in the process of being processed. Santa Casa has a place for the service and we have a hired medical team just waiting. When authorization comes out, the next day we will be able to start work”, said Medina.

Gorinchteyn acknowledged that although four new oncology services have been opened in the cities that make up the Campinas Health Region, much more is still needed. The director of the Regional Health Department of Campinas (DRS-7), Fernanda Penatti, followed the same line. She said that given the parameters of the Ministry of Health and the current offer in the region, the creation of a new oncology unit is appropriate.

“(After the request) the project was sent for technical analysis. Given what we have on offer and parameters at the Ministry of Health, another Unacon fits within our Health Care Network (RAS). So it is possible. The analysis continues so that we can make adjustments in the oncology plan in the composition of the equipment that will give vent to the people in the queue”, informed Fernanda. She added that the state had more than 500 people in the queue for cancer care, but that now the number is lower, just over 100. Although she considers the drop in the queue an advance, she also said that there is a lot of work to be done. to empty it.

Campinas won on Thursday a new Unacon belonging to the Mário Gatti Urgency, Emergency and Hospital Network. The unit was renovated and expanded, tripling its service capacity. Until then, an average of 380 patients were seen per week. The estimate is that the amount will now reach 1,180 per week, an increase of 210%.

The investment was R$ 5.5 million, 92% of which was transferred from the Federal Government and 8% as a counterpart. The expansion was announced on March 29, 2019 with the signing of the Service Order by the then Mayor Jonas Donizette (PSB). The estimate for completion was 18 months. Even so, the current mayor Dário Saadi (Republicans), stated that it was delivered within the estimated time and that the ceremony was not to celebrate the completion of the works, but the beginning of activities.

“The work was delivered on time. During this period, what happened was the bidding of the contracted teams. We are not inaugurating the building, but announcing the start of activities for tomorrow”, explained the mayor on Wednesday ( 30), opening day.

With the structure, the chemotherapy infusion sector will gain four more seats, going from eight to 12. This will make the capacity to perform chemotherapy procedures, until then 400 per month, reach 800, as it will increase the number of consultations in that the treatment to be given to the patient is established.

