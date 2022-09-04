Santos is surprised by Flamengo-SP at Paulista Sub-17

With a great campaign in the Brazilian Under-17, Santos was surprised by Flamengo-SP and suffered the first defeat in the third phase of the Campeonato Paulista in the category. This Saturday morning, Peixe lost 3-1 to the opponent, away from home. The Santos goal was scored by Rodrigo Cezar.

With the result, Santos is in second place in group 24, with four points won. In the next round, Saturday, the two teams will face each other again, but at CT Rei Pelé, in Santos.

Coach Elder Campos’ team played at Estádio Dr. Cícero Miranda, in Guarulhos (SP) and went to the field with Gustavo Casanova; Gustavo Leite, Martins (Kauã Souza), Samuel and Souza; Dudu (Arthur Manoel) (Bernardo), Kenay and Gabriel Bontempo; Rodrigo Cezar, Kauan Cristtyan (Pedro Dutra) and Deivid.

Check out the results of Santos at Paulista Sub-17:

– First phase

Santos 10 x 0 Mauá – Rodrigo Cezar (3), Deivid (2), Bernardo (2), Matheus Lima, Lenin and Felipe Campos

Portuguesa Santista 1 x 5 Santos – Matheus Lima (penalty), Deivid, Lenin, Gabriel Bontempo and Arthur

Santos 5 x 0 Jabaquara – Pedro Amarante (2), Deivid, Bernardo and Matheus Lima

Mauaense 0 x 0 Santos

Mauá 1 x 1 Santos – Rodrigo Cezar

Santos 7 x 0 Portuguese Santista – Deivid (3), Matheus Lima, Rodrigo Cezar, Gustavo Henrique and Lucas Yan

Jabaquara 1 x 1 Santos – Gustavo Henrique

Santos 5 x 0 Mauaense – Deivid (3), Bernardo and João Chermont

– Second level

Barretos 0 x 0 Santos

Santos 7 x 1 Tanabi – Gustavinho, Matheus Lima (2), Pedro Amarante, Bernardo, Rodrigo Cezar and Kauan Cristian

Santos 1 x 1 Railway – Rodrigo Cezar

Railway 1 x 2 Santos – Rodrigo Cezar and Deivid

Tanabi 0 x 2 Sant0s – Kauan Cristtyan and Rodrigo Cezar

Santos 4 x 0 Barretos – Kauan Cristtyan, Deivid, Matheus Lima e Souza

– Third Phase