Santos performs penultimate training before facing Goiás; see probable lineup

Santos held their penultimate training session this Saturday before facing Goiás, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match is scheduled for this Monday at 20:00 (Brasília time), in Vila Belmiro.

For this commitment, coach Lisca will not be able to count on young Ângelo. The striker performed for the Brazilian under-20 team this Saturday. He was summoned to defend Brazil at the International Tournament in Punta Del Leste, Uruguay, and will only return on the 12th.

Besides him, Carlos Sánchez is also low. The midfielder is recovering from a muscle injury in the back of his left thigh, suffered in the 1-0 defeat by América-MG, on August 14th. He is currently transitioning with physical therapy.

On the other hand, Peixe will have the return of Rodrigo Fernández and Marcos Leonardo. The two served suspension in the 0-0 draw with Cuiabá, last Sunday.

Another novelty is the midfielder Luan. The 29-year-old has recovered from a gastrointestinal virus and is at Lisca’s disposal. He returned to training last Wednesday with the group.

Thus, a probable lineup of Santos is with: John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Zanocelo and Carabajal; Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo.

The squad ends the preparation to face Goiás this Sunday. The ball rolls on the lawn of Vila Belmiro from 8 pm on Monday. At the moment, Santos is in eighth place in the Brasileirão, with 34 points, two more than Esmeraldino, which appears in 10th.

Leave your comment