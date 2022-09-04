São Paulo will receive value related to Antony in four annual installments

Antony’s sale from Ajax to Manchester United will be paid in four annual installments. The striker was sold for 100 million euros (R$ 517.74 million at the current price) to the English club. However, as revealed in São Paulo’s base categories, Tricolor paulista is entitled to a value associated with FIFA’s solidarity mechanism. This amount, estimated at nearly R$100 million, will also be paid in four installments.

THE THING! found out with the names of the São Paulo dome that the amount received by the striker will serve to pay off image rights and awards that Tricolor still owes the squad.

In a second moment, the management of Morumbi plans to use the rest of the money to pay off debts considered emergency, such as bank debts, and in this way lighten the name of the club ‘in the square’.

The English club will pay €95 million (approximately R$483.3 million) plus €5 million (approximately €25.4 million) in bonuses that depend on targets stipulated in the contract. São Paulo is entitled to 20% of the Dutch profit from the sale. Ajax paid approximately 16 million euros (about R$81.4 million at the current price) to Tricolor for the striker.

The Morumbi club also has to receive 2.7% of the negotiation as Antony’s trainer.

According to findings raised by LANCE!, São Paulo is preparing to pay off the approximately R$ 30 million in debts it has with the current squad. The amount ranges from the four months of delayed image rights to old debts, such as awards for the 2021 Paulista Championship title and bonuses for rankings in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and Sudamericana.

He is the second player signed by United to make a profit for São Paulo. The first was Casemiro, who left Real Madrid for the Red Devils for 72 million euros (approximately R$373.9 million). If the steering wheel reaches some established goals, the amount of the deal can rise to 13 million euros in bonuses (about R$ 67.4 million).

As the player’s training club, Tricolor is entitled to 3.5% of the value through the solidarity mechanism. In other words, it should raise approximately R$ 13 million. Big money than the one he won for the classification against América-MG in the quarter finals of the Copa do Brasil – R$ 8 million.

So far, with the departures from this window (Gabriel Sara, Lucas Perri, Rigoni) added to those that took place during the first semester, São Paulo accumulates approximately R$ 128 million in sales. The goal of R$ 142 million in negotiations on the balance sheet is seen as a way to keep the accounts balanced, since Tricolor’s debt is close to R$ 700 million.

The situation, as a whole, is ironic, since, at the same time that it can receive an “accumulated mega-sena” from United, São Paulo has two athletes in its squad (Bustos and Ferraresi) on loan from Grupo City. in partnership scheme. The Arab conglomerate is the main supporter of Manchester City, the Red Devils’ local rivals.

