Second day of Rock in Rio has elaborate hair inspired by the rapper universe, in Africa and adaptations of social networks | Rock in Rio 2022

The second night of shows at Rock in Rio 2022 featured a special highlight for the hair. Throughout the City of Rock space, visuals with various inspirations were possible.
- Rock in Rio 2022: How and where to watch the concerts of Post Malone, Alok, Marshmello and Jason Derulo
Businesswoman Priscila Miraldi came to the festival with a look from her own brand. She opted for a bubble hairstyle to see Post Malone’s show.
“It’s a foreign trend that we see on Pinterest and it gets inspired, adapting”, said Priscila.
Businesswoman Priscila Miraldi came with her own brand look and bubble hair. — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/ g1
Fashion designer Luiza Azevedo, 25, also bet on style.
Nathalia Alves owns a salon in Bonsucesso, in the North Zone of Rio. The venue received, throughout the day, customers who were getting ready for the shows. She also prepared herself there. And she bet on braids embedded with various details.
“Silver is to match the look and the nail in a whole context”, said the businesswoman, who came because of the rap concerts.
Nathalia Alves owns a salon and bet on braids with silver details — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/ g1
Professor Thauany Amorim was inspired by Africa and the look of musicians to compose the look.
“This hairstyle is traditional from the African continent, a variation of the birotes. I looked for a reference of rappers to compose the look”, said Thauany.
Professor Thauany Amorim was inspired by rappers and traditional hairstyles from the African continent on the second day of Rock in Rio — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/ g1
Student Savanna Zuqui came from Vitória for the festival. Daughter of a hairdresser, she also dedicated herself to the look and bet on small buns on top of her head.
“I like it because I thought it looked like the festival. I have a lot of hair and I like to innovate,” said Savanna.
Williams bet on the leopard effect to attend Rock in Rio for the first time — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/ g1
The attendant Willians Carvalho came from São Paulo to accompany Rock in Rio for the first time. The hair, which forms the leopard print, took four hours to prepare.
“It deserves a special look. It was my dream to be here”, said Williams.
Fashion designer Luiza Azevedo had her hair up in several parts — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/ g1
Student Savanna Zuqui came from Vitória for the festival — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/ g1