see HERE if you will receive up to R$ 1,212 in the NEXT WEEK and check the PIS CALENDAR BASE YEAR 2021

O PIS remains available to thousands of workers in the following modalities:

O PIS 2021 – intended for those who worked in 2019;

– intended for those who worked in 2019; O PIS 2022 – released for those who performed activities in 2020.

PIS

O PISthe Social Integration Program, annually allocates a salary bonus to workers in private companies.

Created in 1970, the PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal in the year following the activity performed.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the PIS calendar was delayed, and many citizens still have not received the allowance.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS

In general, who is entitled to PIS are workers who:

PIS 2022

Those who were active in 2020 received the PIS 2022 earlier this year.

However, according to the Ministry of Labour, the PIS Pasep 2022 has not yet been withdrawn by more than 480,000 workers.

2022 PIS TABLE

THE PIS 2022 table defines the amount of the allowance in question according to the period worked:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

2022 PIS CALENDAR

The bodies responsible for PIS calendar are the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (Codefat) and the Federal Government.

Despite being closed in March, the 2022 PIS calendar allows workers to withdraw the allowance until the day December 29.

PAYMENT OF PIS 2022

Once the amount is deposited by Caixa, it will be possible to make the PIS withdrawal:

at the Lotéricas and CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;

at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document;

and an official identification document; at ATMs.

PIS 2021

Added to that, the PIS 2021 is also being paid to those who worked in 2019.

Since March, the request can already be made by those who have not yet received the PIS Pasep 2021.

2021 SIP TABLE

THE PIS 2021 table defines the amount of the allowance based on the period worked.

In general, the PIS 2021 varies between R$92 and R$1,100.

Those who were active during all months of the year receive the maximum amount of up to one minimum wage, in force in 2019 – BRL 1,100.

2021 PIS CALENDAR

Payment of PIS Pasep 2021 is made after submitting the request, which can be done through:

From the e-mail, sending the order to the e-mail address “[email protected]”, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Pernambuco, the e-mail will be the “[email protected]”;

From the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021

Workers registered in the PIS/Pasep wait for the PIS base year 2021 – the allowance of those who worked in 2021.

It is expected that the same system rules are maintained for the citizen to receive the PIS base year 2021.

In this way, you would need:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received up to two minimum wages in 2021;

Have performed any paid work for at least 30 days in 2021;

Have the data updated in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

PIS CALENDAR BASE YEAR 2021

O 2023 PIS calendar has not yet been released, but it is believed that the benefit will be paid early next year.