See list of dog breeds prohibited by Latam – 09/03/2022 – Mercado

Latam Airlines has established new transport rules for dogs and cats that went into effect on Thursday (1st).

The airline has stopped allowing crossbred brachycephalic animals (with small, pinched noses, shortened airways and narrow windpipes) to travel in aircraft holds. In this category are breeds such as Chow Chow and Lhasa Apso, among dogs, and Persian and Himalayan, among cats (see complete list at the end of the text).

The information was confirmed by the company through a communication with travel agencies.

“The transport of crossbred brachycephalic animals will no longer be allowed if this condition is indicated in the veterinary certificate, that is, if the certificate issued by the veterinarian indicates that the breed is a cross between brachycephalic breeds, they will not be accepted for transport”, says the company. in the communiqué.

In order to standardize the service of transporting pets in the hold on routes, Latam has also extended the connection time in these cases to seven hours. For domestic flights, the airline has increased the time in advance to request the service to 30 days.

Despite the restriction for holds, Latam allows small animals in the passenger cabin, as long as they meet the company’s requirements.

Breeds not accepted by Latam
affenpinscherbull terrierAmerican Staffordshire Terrier (Amstaff)American Burmese
bosto terrieramerican bulldogsStaffordshire Bull Terrier – English (Staffi)Himalayan
bulldogsamerican bullyAmerican Pit Bull TerrierPersian (all types)
Cane Corso or Italian MastiffAkita InBoxerexotic shorthair
Chow chowGreat DaneBull Mastiff
English Toy SpanielBrazilian queueDogue de Burdeaux
brussels griffinKarabashNeapolitan Mastiff
Chin (Japanese Spaniel)rottweilerCanary prey
Lhasa ApsoJapanese Grooming
english mastiff
Pekingese
Pug or Carlino (all breeds)
Shar Pei
Shih Tzu
Tibetan Spaniel

