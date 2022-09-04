See Manchester United’s likely lineup today against Arsenal

Credit: Publicity/Manchester United

Manchester United vs Arsenal face this Sunday (4) at 12:30 pm (GMT), at the Old Trafford stadium, for the sixth round of the Premier League. After a bad start to the competition, the team led by Erik ten Hag started a positive streak with three straight wins.

Manchester United lineup against Arsenal

With nine points won, Manchester United is currently eighth in the leaderboard. In case of a victory soon, it can take the fourth position, in addition to directly reducing the advantage for the then leader, Arsena, who has 15.

Motivated, the Red Devils accumulate three consecutive victories in the English. In the middle of the week, they beat Leicester 1-0, thus confirming the good phase. Today, the big news is Antony, who could possibly make his debut for the club. Hiring that cost 100 million euros, the striker will wear shirt 21.

Manchester United’s probable lineup against Arsenal is as follows: Of Gea; Dalot, Lisandro Martínez, Varane and Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes; Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Rashford.

Speak, Ten Hag

United’s evolution pleases Ten Hag and projects improvement as the games go on. “I see that the structures are coming, we are building. That’s nice to see, but we have to do it and improve from game to game and [fazer isso com] I work on the training ground, I work on the video and I work on the games,” said the coach.

“Also, the decisions with the ball, but also with the possession of the ball, we are taking a good step, we have a base, but there is still a lot of room for improvement”, he added.

DATASHEET

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Premier League 2022/23 (English Championship)

6th round

Date and time: 09/04/2022, at 12:30 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Old Trafford, Manchester (ING)

Streaming: ESPN and Star+

Referee: Paul Tierney

Assistants: Lee Betts and Constantine Hatzidakis

VAR: Lee Mason

LIKELY TIMES

MANCHESTER UNITED (Coach: Erik ten Hag)

Of Gea; Dalot, Lisandro Martínez, Varane and Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes; Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Rashford.

Embezzlement: Martil, Pellistri and Williams (injured).

ARSENAL (Coach: Mikel Arteta)

Ramsdale (Turner); White, Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães and Tierney; Lokonga and Xhaka; Saka, Smith-Rowe (Ødegaard) and Martinelli; Gabriel Jesus.

Embezzlement: Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Zinchenko, Reiss Nelson (injured).