See the 10 funds with the biggest short position – Money Times

IRB Brazil

Survey carried out by TreatMap showed the 10 funds with the highest short position in IRB (IRBR3) in the month of April. by the rules of CVMfunds can “hide” their positions for three months.

See below:

BackgroundFinancial% from the bottom
Ibiuna LS ST Master FIN95.74 m5.09%
Squadra Master LB FIA35.39 m1.37%
SPX Falcon Master FIA15.09 m0.49%
Ibiuna Hedge St Master FM9.54 m0.07%
Ibiuna LB Master FIM8.50 m3.70%
Clave Total Return Master END8.40 m0.74%
Solana Long and Short END8.40 m1.40%
Occam Absolute Return END8.35 m0.14%
Capstone Macro Master7.75 m0.12%
Sharp LB Master FIA6.84 m0.23%

O IRB melted 37% in five days, losing R$ 1 billion in market value in the meantime. The main reason was the launch of a stock offering.

As much as the measure is necessary for the company to have sufficient capital not to be framed by the Susepthe market is still suspicious of its ability to get out of the quagmire it has gotten itself into.

Since 2020, when the manager Squadra accused the company of financial fraud, later proven, the IRB has been going through delicate moments.

Proof of this is the amount of funds and investors that bet against the stock, the so-called shorts. According to XP studyO IRB it is the stock with the most shorted investors, that is, who bet on the stock’s fall.

According to the survey, the reinsurer’s rental rate is 60.6%, against 50.2% for the TC (TRANS3), the runner-up.

IRB’s “short” position soared, especially this year, with the company’s recurring losses.

