See the 50 best-selling cars in August; Strada is leader

Sales of automobiles and light commercial vehicles registered an increase of 14.82% in August compared to the month of July, according to figures consolidated by the Fenabrave. Together, the segments registered 194,142 units. Among automobiles, Gol was the leader with 11,719 models sold and among pickup trucks, the Strada breaks a record with 14,157 units sold.

In separate numbers, car sales totaled 155,095 license plates representing a growth of 14.45% in August compared to the previous month. Among the light commercials, 39,047 units were sold and an increase of 16.32% when compared to July.

compact hatches

Photo | Volkswagen/Disclosure – VW Gol will be discontinued after 42 years of production. Farewell Edition will be called the Last Edition

The VW Gol is on its way to having an honorable farewell to the market, after 42 years, it will be discontinued with the right to Last Edition special series. In August, the veteran model sold 11,719 units. In second place, the Hyundai HB20 recorded 10,919 models sold. With 9,821 units sold, the Chevrolet Onix was third among hatchbacks and also among the best-selling cars in August. Fiat Mobi sold 7,613 units, taking the fourth position. The Fiat Argo, on the other hand, had 7,594 models, occupying the fifth place.

compact sedans

The Chevrolet Onix Plus is the leader among compact sedans with 8,968 units sold. Veteran VW Voyage, which will also be discontinued this year, sold 5,564 units, ranking second. In third place, the Fiat Cronos sold 3,757 units. Honda City ranked fourth with 2,084 units sold. The Toyota Yaris Sedan took fifth place with 1,174 models sold.

medium sedans

Among medium sedans, the Toyota Corolla had 3,386 models leading the segment. The Chevrolet Cruze sold 889 units, taking the second position. The CAOA Chery Arrizo 6 with only 56 models sold took third place. The VW Jetta, which became a niche car, being sold only in the GLI version, scored 40 units, ranking fourth. Selling 26 units, the Audi A3 was among the five best-selling midsize sedans in August.

compact SUVs

Leader among compact SUVs, the Chevrolet Tracker sold 6,708 units. O VW T-Cross scored 6,194, ranking second. The Hyundai Creta scored 5,806 models, ranking third. The fourth place is Fiat Pulse with 4,771 units sold. already the Jeep Renegade sold 4,654 models, ranking fifth.

mid-size SUVs

Among medium SUVs, the Jeep Compass sold 5,284 units. The Toyota Corolla Cross registered 3,250 registrations, ranking second. The VW Taos continues to sell little and sell 1,667 units, ranking third. The CAOA Chery Tiggo 7 registered 983 models taking the fourth position. Placing 400 units, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross took the fifth position.

seven seater SUVs

In the seven-seat SUV category, the Jeep Commander was the leader with 2,338 units sold. The Toyota SW4 registered 1,221 units, occupying the second position. O CAOA Chery Tiggo 8 recorded 1,188 models sold, ranking third. In fourth position, the Chevrolet Trailblazer sold 245 units. The Mitsubishi Outlander took fifth place with just 20 places.

50 best-selling cars in August

compact pickup trucks

Fiat Strada was the overall market leader in August and consequently among light commercial vehicles and compact pickup trucks with 14,157 units sold. VW Saveiro came in second with 2,836 units sold.

Compact medium pickups

Among the compact mediums, Fiat Toro registered 4,290 units. Renault Oroch sold 1,134 units, taking second place. In third place, Ford Maverick sold 161 units.

medium pickup trucks

The Toyota Hilux was the most sold truck in August with 3,979 models sold. The Chevrolet S10 sold 2,115 units, taking the second position. In third position, Ford Ranger had 1,371 models. The Mitsubishi L200 was fourth with 1,284 models sold. Volkswagen Amarok sold 719 units in August, ranking fifth.

compact vans

The Fiat Fiorino scored 1,897 in August, leading among compact vans. Its twin brother, the Peugeot Partner Rapid, took the second position with 897 registrations.

50 best-selling light commercials in August

