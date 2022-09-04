see the itinerary of the ‘supernatural’ beauties that haunt the cariocas

Rio enchants the world with its natural beauties. So far, nothing new. What not everyone knows is that the city also has its “supernatural beauties”. Historic addresses, with sumptuous architecture, keep secrets that no one can see. In fact, hardly anyone. At Theatro Municipal, for example, manager Francisco Mota, 65, says he has lost count of the times he has witnessed manifestations from the beyond, such as a piano that plays by itself, a flush triggered in an empty bathroom and even direct contact. with beings from the other world.

“It’s more common than people think. After the building was closed for a while, because of the pandemic, I felt that there was a significant increase in appearances – says the server, who has worked at the Municipal for almost three decades. During that time, Francisco saw many anonymous ghosts, but he also had the opportunity to have a brief conversation with the writer Olavo Bilac, a famous Parnassian poet who gave the Theater’s inaugural speech in July 1909.

— It was concert day, when I arrived to arrange the seats in one of the boxes he was there, wearing a suit, hat and cane. He spoke to me, introduced himself and I just replied: “make yourself comfortable, my friend” — recalls Francisco, for whom the most frequent points of the phenomena are the galleries, the last rows of the audience, the hall where the busts of notables and the noble balcony, where once, she says, a spectator fainted when she came across not one, but three ghosts at once. Let’s face it, it wasn’t for less.

Francisco’s colleague at the Municipal office, Helene Nascimento, 35, also had a hair-raising experience.

— I was working normally on my computer, it was late, around nine in the evening. I noticed a tall man coming down the hall, but I stayed focused on my work. He opened the iron door and entered, when I went to look directly at him there was no one else, nothing. I felt a chill instantly. That impressed me,” Helene said.

Downtown Rio, full of historic buildings, is a prodigy in terms of supernatural sightings. There are known reports in the National Library, in the Pedro Ernesto Palace, in the Imperial Palace, in the Arco do Telles, in the National Historical Museum and in the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura (RGPL), for example.

— Ghost stories are almost a tradition in libraries and historic buildings. I have the thesis that the ghost of Machado de Assis lives here, in a decorative door that we have in the coat-of-arms room — says Gilda Santos, director vice president of culture and of the RGPL study center, an institution founded in 1837, which occupies a building of astonishing beauty, built in neo-Manueline style, on Rua Luís de Camões, close to the João Caetano theater, in downtown Rio.

Gilda remembers that Machado frequented the Real Gabinete, where, according to the biographers of Bruxo do Cosme Velho, he acquired much of the vast culture he had. Despite this, throughout his work the place is mentioned only briefly, once, in a short chronicle.

“Surely he must be sorry for that and as a way of making up for this forgetfulness he must have come to spend eternity here,” he jokes.

Judging by the testimony of former employees, Machado is not alone there.

— Two employees, Carla and Cristina, were in a small room one day and heard a walk identical to that of a former librarian who worked here for many years, Mr. Arthur. He liked books a lot, he was even jealous. When the footsteps approached the place where they were, one of them said that she didn’t want to see anything. The footsteps stopped, but they never went to that room again after that,” said Célia Verônica de Castro, RGPL binder, who said she had already seen figures during her work.

Historian, professor and tour guide Milton Teixeira is a well-known scholar on the subject. He was once invited to spend the night at Castelinho do Flamengo, where, it is believed, the specter of a girl, a former resident of the house in the first half of the 20th century, inhabits.

— At dawn I heard a loud noise at the window and went to check. It was just a moth. In fact, I’m not afraid of the dead, but the living. The more I live, the worse — have fun.

The professor believes that spirits live with us in various ways and that there are people with sufficient sensitivity to perceive the presence of these beings. In his opinion, the fact that many places with a history of apparitions have been closed for so long may indeed have provided more space for these phenomena.

— There is no doubt that this period of the pandemic may have contributed to increasing the incidence or perception of these phenomena. Certainly too much movement gets in the way, even events usually happen after working hours, usually night watchmen witness these manifestations. When there are a lot of people, they (the spirits) move away. Closed, empty places can lead some to settle down. Grandiose and historic spaces are conducive to this type of phenomenon not only in Rio, but all over the world — analyzed Milton Teixeira.

The experience of seeing hauntings is for few, but the beauty of historic buildings where they may (or may not) appear is available to everyone. Just want to know these architectural gems that, together with the exuberant nature of Rio, make this a unique city. With or without a ghost, the fact is that Rio is truly a wonder!

A (creepy) night at the Museum

National Historical Museum was adapted at the time for the event and today it presents an exhibition about the centenary Photo: Custódio Coimbra / Agência O Globo

The National Historical Museum works in a place occupied by the Portuguese since the beginning of the 17th century and which once housed a fort, a prison, a war arsenal and a military barracks. There are more than 400 years of history in that area. Fertile ground for mysterious apparitions.

— When I worked in the library, some years ago, I was cleaning the shelves of books when I heard footsteps and then I went to see who it was. I saw a person zigzagging between the shelves. I went back, to get closer. I saw the person walking through the library door to the archive, so I went to ask the person in charge there and she said she hadn’t seen anyone. Some time later, the same thing happened to her — remembers the kitchen maid Jaquiline da Silva Cosme.

Palace of Education

UFRJ Campus, in Praia Vermelha, South Zone of Rio Photo: Gabriel de Paiva

In addition to the historic center, the site that today houses the headquarters of the UFRJ campus, in Praia Vermelha, was inaugurated in 1852 to be the Pedro II Hospice. The “Palácio dos Loucos”, as it came to be called, was deactivated and handed over to the university only in the 1940s. The large and beautiful building, structured in extensive symmetrical wings, with courtyards and internal gardens, also has hair-raising stories. . Bells that ring alone, figures of various natures and even a mysterious opera singer with the habit of rehearsing at night, are among the reports heard.

— As soon as face-to-face activities resumed, a professional came to work on repairing the windows of the Pedro Calmon Salon. The next day he asked if anyone was rehearsing opera around here. I said no and he was impressed because he swears he heard a woman singing, but the building was empty,” said an employee who asked not to be identified.

The Castelinho (haunted) of Flamengo

Castelinho do Flamengo Photo: Márcia Foletto / Agência O Globo

Built at the beginning of the 20th century, in an eclectic style, the building that became known as Castelinho do Flamengo gained the spotlight for being the only one of its kind to remain standing in that region, after the city’s modernization process. The place was built by a prosperous merchant who lived there with his wife and daughter. The girl, named Maria de Lourdes, would have witnessed the death of her parents, who would have been run over by a tram that passed in front of the house. After that, she was taken care of by a tutor who mistreated her. To put an end to the violence, Maria de Lourdes would have taken her own life there and since then haunted the place.

“We’ve heard several reports from people who say they’ve seen or felt something here. We need to respect everyone’s perception, but we have no concrete evidence of any phenomenon of this nature. Basically, this reputation is good, as many people end up looking for Castelinho because of it and are delighted with the place when they arrive — says Vander Firmino, manager of the Oduvaldo Viana Filho cultural center (the official name of Castelinho.

The Cultural Center is closed for works and is expected to reopen next year.

Arch of Telles

Arco do Teles, in downtown Rio Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo

Located in Praça XV, a place full of history, Arco do Telles is an architectural landmark of the city, but which was also famous for housing the ghost of Bárbara dos Prazeres, a woman married to a rich man and whose tragic history includes the murder of her husband. and of the lover, bankruptcy and prostitution. After her death, she would have been wandering around the region haunting passersby to this day.

“We’ve seen inexplicable things here. Once one of the glass doors opened by itself and it was locked with a chain. Another time I heard the noise of the elevator’s chains, but it was off,” said Carlos Augusto Cordeiro, an employee in a building next to the Arco.