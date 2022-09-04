See what Lufthansa says about the pilots’ strike that paralyzed most of its flights yesterday

Boeing 777F – Image: Lufthansa Cargo





As seen on Friday, September 2, pilots from the German airline Lufthansa and its freighter division Lufthansa Cargo staged a strike that brought nearly all of the companies’ global operations to a halt.

The action, which had a letter of support from the Brazilian flight crew union (SNA), was initiated because the German union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) stated that it was not possible to reach an understanding on the remuneration of pilots after several months of negotiations. by a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Lufthansa, for its part, comments on the situation as follows:

“The strike announced by the pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) for Friday 2 September from 00:01 to 23:59 has had a huge impact on flight operations – in the middle of the main return travel period at the end of the holidays schoolchildren in Germany and other European countries. Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo departures from German airports were affected.

Lufthansa had to cancel 800 flights at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich for Friday, with individual flights also being canceled as early as Thursday 1 September. An estimated 130,000 passengers were affected, in view of the weekend, with the holidays ending in some parts of Europe.

Lufthansa is working with joint forces to return its flight operations to normal status as soon as possible. However, the effects of the strike could still lead to cancellations or delays of individual flights this Saturday and Sunday.





Subsidiaries Eurowings and Eurowings Discover are not affected by the strike call and are scheduled to operate as planned. Passengers affected by cancellations were informed immediately and rebooked on alternative flights when possible.

Michael Niggemann, Director of Human Resources and Director of Labor at Deutsche Lufthansa AG, said: “We cannot understand the VC strike call. The administration has made a very good and socially balanced offer – despite the ongoing burdens of the Covid crisis and the uncertain outlook for the global economy. This escalation comes at the expense of many thousands of customers.”

Specifically, the Group has presented an offer with a term of 18 months, in which Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo pilots will receive a total of 900 euros more in base pay per month in two stages. This will benefit entry-level salaries in particular. An entry-level co-pilot will receive more than 18% of the additional base pay during the term of the contract, while a commander in the final phase will receive five percent.

With the agreement also for ground personnel, the Group has shown that it is prepared to make significant salary increases.

As an alternative, the VC was offered the option of allocating all or part of this volume of workers elsewhere, for example for structural changes such as salary scale adjustments. In addition, the Group is offering VC the opportunity to jointly conclude a new Outlook Agreement (PPV), whereby Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo have a minimum fleet size.

Despite this, in contrast, the VC is not only demanding a 5.5% salary increase by the end of the year as a first step, but also additional compensation above inflation from January 2023. According to current estimates , this would increase the payroll cost for cockpit personnel at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo by 16% over the VC’s proposed two-year period.

In addition, the VC is demanding, among other things, a new salary scale with a higher base salary, and more money, for example, for sick leave, vacation or training. In addition to the 16%, this would increase cockpit payroll costs by an additional 25% based on data from previous years.

In total, VC demands would increase cockpit payroll costs of €2.2 billion by likely more than 40% – or approximately €900 million – over the next two years.

Even without taking into account the financial consequences of the Covid crisis, this is not acceptable.”



