Truck drivers who have carried out the self-declaration of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) System can now have the chance to participate in the Federal Government’s Pix Caminhoneiro program. However, it is important to note that even those who made the self-declaration do not have the benefit guaranteed. Check out more on the subject below.

Self-declaration does not guarantee receipt of Pix Trucker

According to information from the Ministry of Labor, the department responsible for transfers, shortly after receiving the self-declaration data, the information is sent to Dataprev. After that, the institution will analyze the profiles and indicate which ones need to join the program and the truck drivers who will not be able to be part of the initiative.

Thus, the citizen must pay attention to the official information of his profile on the internet to know if he joined the list or not. In short, there is no date for the information to be available. Therefore, the main tip is to constantly check to see if your registration was included or not to receive the social benefit.

How to make?

Self-declaration can be done without leaving home, through ANTT’s self-declaration. The Ministry of Labor says that citizens can carry out the process through the Emprega Brasil portal or through the Digital Work Card application.

In general, the official deadline for submitting the Self-Declaration ended on the 29th of August. However, it is still possible to carry out the process, according to information from the Ministry of Labor. So, even people who were late, will still have chances to join the project.

In any case, those who sent the self-declaration before the end of the term will be able to receive the retroactive values ​​for the months of July and August. Finally, those who update the data after the deadline should only receive the balances from September onwards.

