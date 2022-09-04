Serie B: Cruzeiro can open 20 points for the 5 after Londrina defeat

Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago Sports Comments Off on Serie B: Cruzeiro can open 20 points for the 5 after Londrina defeat 0 Views

cruise to find
photo: Staff Images/Cruise

Cruzeiro to find its fan in Mineiro again and be able to open 20 points of advantage to the 5th placed in Serie B

If they beat Cricima this Sunday (4), in a game at 16:00, in Mineiro, Cruzeiro can open 20 points of advantage for Londrina, 5th place in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship and first club outside the group that guarantees elite football access. national.

Leader of the competition since the 7th round, Raposa has 58 points – eight more than vice-leader Bahia, who beat Tombense in a comeback, and 17 more than Londrina, who was defeated 1-0 by Operrio, in Ponta Grossa, in Paraná. Both matches took place this Saturday (3).

The duel between Cruzeiro and Cricima has already been treated by several celestial fans as the first party for access to Serie A, which is very close to being completed.

According to mathematicians from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the Raposa can already be considered “virtually classified” Series A of 2023.

All tickets for the game between Cruzeiro and Cricima were sold in advance. More than 60 thousand fans promise to have a beautiful party and break Mineiro’s record in 2022.

Another attraction this Sunday will be Ronaldo’s presence in the stands. Major shareholder of the Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF) of Cruzeiro, Fenmeno will be present at the Gigante da Pampulha.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Bahia gets scared, but manages to turn around and beat Tombense by 3×1

Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia Bahia received a visit from Tombense and once again …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved