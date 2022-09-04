Serie B: Cruzeiro can open 20 points for the 5 after Londrina defeat

If they beat Cricima this Sunday (4), in a game at 16:00, in Mineiro, Cruzeiro can open 20 points of advantage for Londrina, 5th place in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship and first club outside the group that guarantees elite football access. national.

Leader of the competition since the 7th round, Raposa has 58 points – eight more than vice-leader Bahia, who beat Tombense in a comeback, and 17 more than Londrina, who was defeated 1-0 by Operrio, in Ponta Grossa, in Paraná. Both matches took place this Saturday (3).

The duel between Cruzeiro and Cricima has already been treated by several celestial fans as the first party for access to Serie A, which is very close to being completed.

According to mathematicians from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the Raposa can already be considered “virtually classified” Series A of 2023.