She-Hulk reveals behind-the-scenes footage of episode 3 post-credits scene

Behind-the-scenes photos of the post-credits scene of the third episode of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, titled “The People against Emil Blonsky”were revealed.

The highlight goes to Megan Thee Stallion and the “twerk” alongside the protagonist Tatiana Maslany, who is using the motion capture outfit.

In addition, we can note that Maslany stood on a platform of sorts, serving as a reference to the height difference between Jennifer Walters and her super powerful alter-ego.

Dennis Bukowski (Drew Matthews) needed GLK&H’s superhuman rights services for a very specific reason. It turns out that Dennis was tricked for months by an elf from New Asgard named Runa, who has the ability to shape-shift, and was posing as none other than Megan Thee Stallion.

Runa managed to steal $175,000 from Bukowski.

So when that case came to court, the real Megan Thee Stallion appeared, who cheered when Runa was found guilty.

In the post-credits scene, Jennifer met with Megan at her office and signed papers to help accept her as a client. The two then danced together.

She-Hulk: defender of heroes is now available on Disney+ and is described as a half-hour legal comedy centered on Jennifer Walterscousin of Bruce Banner.

Tatiana Maslany is the lead, while Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth return as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Emil Blonsky/Abomination, respectively.‎

The new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion, and guess what? She also receives her powers.

Kat Coiro (Marry Me) and Anu Valia (Lucia) are the directors, while Jessica Gao and Dana Schwartz took care of the script.