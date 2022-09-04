Simony uses lace during cancer treatment and innovates the look

Simony used her Instagram page this Saturday to show off a different look. The 46-year-old singer was diagnosed with bowel cancer and, because of the treatment, had to cut her hair.

In her social networks, Simony has shown the different laces — a kind of wig made thread by thread. In this Saturday’s publication, the singer appeared with short hair.

“I don’t just want to exist, I want to live life, get out of automatic and feel every detail,” Simony wrote in the photo’s caption. “She changes her hair every day, respecting the moment.”

The singer’s first therapy session took place about a month ago and was recorded on her Instagram.

Simony was also excited about the treatment: “I’m about to start, I’m super excited. I’m going to get my shield to look… Detonate everything”. On social media, the singer received support from family and fans.

She discovered an epidermoid tumor in the lower part of the intestine while having a colonoscopy to investigate a tongue in the groin area.

Simony performs the treatment at HCor, in São Paulo. The singer says that she has already explained the situation to her children, and warned of the importance of performing routine exams:

“Colonoscopy is very important, I didn’t even know we needed to do it from the age of 45. He emphasizes this well: it needs to be in your check-up every year.”