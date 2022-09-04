Sonia Abrão pays special tribute to doctor after curing illness: “Thank you for everything”

Sonia Abrão pays tribute to the doctor who took care of her recent hospitalization and celebrates on the web after being discharged from the hospital

Healed from bacterial pneumonia, Sonia Abram finally left the hospital this Friday (02), after five days in the hospital. However, before returning home, she insisted on taking a photo with her doctor, the pulmonologist. Maurício Bagnato.

On her Instagram, the presenter of The Afternoon Is Yours, on RedeTV!, made a point of thanking the professional for the care. She explained that she has been with him for over a decade, when she needed treatment after contracting H1N1.

“Today I was discharged from my pulmonologist and great friend, @dr.mauriciobagnato, who has been taking care of me since 2009, when I had H1N1. Of course, this moment deserved a photo, right? Thank you, Dr. Maurício, for everything!”wrote Sonia Abrão in the caption of the publication.

Liked by more than 60 thousand people, the journalist received the affection of celebrities and internet users in the comments. “I love you. Thank God”, he wrote Simonyadding three red hearts. “Loved the track! I should use it more often”praised the columnist Felipeh Campos. “Our hearts are bursting with happiness, seeing that you are well, thank God”celebrated an internet user.

MOMENT MOMENT WITH THE SON

Sonia Abram was released from the hospital this Friday (02) and was received with a party at her home. The journalist shared moments of her return on social media and moved her followers by appearing in a rare moment with her son.

“A hug from a son is priceless! The affection of the daughter-in-law @bellamorais too! And the dogs: Antonio and Dante, making their presence felt on the way home! My sister Maga capturing moments! I love all of this so much! Thank you, God!!!”commented the hostess of the The Afternoon Is Yours in the caption of the post.