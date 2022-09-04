[Spoilers] Rumor: God of War: Ragnarok story details leak via official art book

Facebook

An excerpt from the official artwork book by God of War: Ragnarok it was posted on 4chan and re-shared on other places like Reddit and ResetEra.

What lends credibility to the leak is the ‘clean’ art of Odin which was also leaked a few weeks ago. In any case, be aware that the information is spoilers. and consider how rumorsince it is not something that has been officially released.

The snippet below says the following:

And finally, Kratos will face his most cunning foe yet: the All-Father himself, Odin, King of the Aesir. The intellectual master of dark magic will prove to be a surprisingly agile fighter, with a devastating arsenal of magical threats at his disposal. Odin serves as an antagonist to Kratos and Atreus in different ways: for Kratos, he is the ultimate nightmare scenario, a surrogate father tempting his son down a dark path, offering what Kratos cannot; for Atreus, Odin is both the key to his potential and the thing that keeps him from achieving it. Odin is arguably the most formidable foe this franchise has faced.

Ragnarök begins with a frontal assault on Asgard. Odin unleashes Einherjar marauders across the realms. Kratos and Odin fight for the soul of Atreus and the fate of the Nine Realms…



AESIR

Gods ruling all of the Nine Realms of Asgard, atop the World Tree, Yggdrasil. The Aesir control travel through the realms wielding the power of Bifröst.

God of War: Ragnarok will be released on November 9th for PS4 and PS5.