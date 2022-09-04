“Strengthening not to go up”

Credit: Reproduction

The second division Brasileirão experiences another round this weekend. In terms of the title race, Cruzeiro is still playing and can maintain an 11-point lead over the second-placed team. However, the third and fourth wave are now more open, especially in the face of Vasco’s stumble, against Brusque, last Saturday (03).

The 1-0 setback in Santa Catarina made Cruz-Maltino team threatened again. They are 45 points added, four more in relation to Londrina. The scenario just didn’t end worse because Tubarão lost to Operário, and stopped at 41 goals. But the dispute remains open with Sport, CRB and Tombense in the Brasileirão Série B.

In his social networks, journalist André Rizek criticized Vasco’s presentation and warned the team from Rio, which reached its sixth game as a visitor being defeated in the Brasileirão Série B.

“Goodnight. Visiting Vasco in Serie B: 14 games, 3 wins, 4 draws and 7 losses. Scored 10 goals, conceded 18 goals. With all due respect… But even Brusque has a coach. Vasco is trying hard not to go up. Next game is Grêmio, in the South, Renato’s debut”, shot Rizek.

Goodnight. Visiting Vasco in Serie B: 14 games, 3 wins, 4 draws and 7 losses. Scored 10 goals, conceded 18 goals. With all due respect… But even Brusque has a coach. Vasco is trying hard not to go up. Next game is Grêmio, in the South, Renato’s debut. — André Rizek (@andrizek) September 3, 2022

Gigante da Colina’s next commitment is precisely a direct confrontation against Grêmio (47 points), on Sunday (11), at 4 pm (GMT), in Porto Alegre, for the 29th round. A new setback will not culminate in the loss of fourth place, but will leave Vasco even more threatened with losing access to the elite of the Brasileirão.