Survey F5: Lula has 44.7% in Minas; Bolsonaro adds 34.5% – Politics

Lula and Jair Bolsonaro during rallies in Belo Horizonte, on August 19 and 24 (photo: Marcos Vieira and Tlio Santos/EM/DA Press) PT presidential candidate Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) leads the Minas Gerais stage of the race towards the Planalto Palace. According to a survey by the F5 Update Data Institute, released exclusively by the State of Minas this Friday (2/9), the former president has 44.7% of the voting intentions. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), re-elected candidate, appears in second place, with 34.5%.

The margin of error of the collected indices is 2.5 percentage points. In relation to the previous survey, Lula fluctuated positively, as he appeared with 43.4%. Bolsonaro, who had 33.9%, followed the same path. (See, in the graph inserted in this text, the oscillation of the percentages of all candidates).

In the poll published this Friday, Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears in third place, with 4.1%. Labor is technically tied with Simone Tebet (MDB), who has a 2.5% preference among the Minas Gerais electorate. Ciro and Tebet are also technically tied with Senator Soraya Thronicke, from Unio Brasil, who adds up to 1.7%.

Tebet and Soraya open a squad where there is a general technical tie. After them is Felipe d’Avila (New), with 1%. Pablo Maral, who is fighting a battle with the Pros over the legality of his candidacy, has 0.3%.

Vera Lcia (PSTU) and Sofia Manzano (PCB) have 0.1%, the same percentage as Roberto Jefferson (PTB), who yesterday had his participation in the election rejected by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). Jefferson’s legend chose the running mate, Father Kelmon Luis Souza, to replace him.

Jos Maria Eymael (DC) and Leonardo Pricles (Popular Unit) did not score.

The numbers refer to the stimulated scenario, in which the electorate chooses one of the candidates listed by the researchers. In this clipping, 5.7% of indecisions and 4.8% of possible blank/null votes were recorded. Abstention was 0.4%.

For Domilson Coelho, executive director of the F5 Institute, even with the beginning of electoral propaganda on television, the first debate between the candidates and the hearings held by Jornal Nacional, the picture of the national election did not change much in Minas. Despite this, he believes in the possibility of a direct confrontation between Lula and Bolsonaro to decide the price.

“The chance (of Lula’s victory in the first round) is smaller, but it still exists”, he says.

Undecided surpass Bolsonaro in spontaneous poll

In another scenario of the F5 Institute survey, respondents were able to freely mention the candidate they wish to choose. In spontaneous numbers, Lula’s leadership is mentioned by 32.1% of the participants. Bolsonaro the vice-leader, with 24.5%.

Despite the percentage obtained and being the second place among the candidates, Bolsonaro was surpassed by the index of undecided, corresponding to 26.4% of the total.

All other candidates are technically tied in the spontaneous search. Ciro Gomes has 1.8%, but closely followed by Tebet (1.5%) and d’Avila (0.9%). Soraya and Vera appear with 0.1%.

Maral, Manzano, Eymael, Pricles and Jefferson did not score. Potential null or blank votes are 8.5%, plus 4.1% of people who did not respond.

Lula defeats Bolsonaro in the second round

If there is a second round between Lula and Bolsonaro, the tendency, according to the F5 Institute, is for the PT to win. In direct confrontation, the ex-president has 49.6% of the voting intentions, compared to 40.1% of the candidate for reelection.

In this eventual second round, 6.7% of indecisions and 3.1% of blanks/nulls were identified. The abstention rate was 0.5%.

Lula timidly expanded his direct advantage over Bolsonaro and grew 0.6 points within the margin of error, as on August 20 he held 49.1%. The PL candidate, in turn, grew by 2.3 points: he had 37.8%.

understand the search

To collect the results, researchers from the F5 Update Data Institute conducted 1,625 face-to-face interviews, in all regions of Minas, between August 29 and September 1. The survey confidence level is 95%.

The research is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the numbers MG-03242/2022 and BR-01335/2022. The first round of the election towards Palcio Tiradentes takes place on October 2nd. The second shift, if necessary, is scheduled for the 30th of the same month.