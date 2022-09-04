SUS: what the presidential candidates’ government plans say | Elections 2022

The government programs registered by the presidential candidates bring goals and proposals for health. Most candidates define as a priority to invest more in the Unified Health System, the SUS, to ensure broad service to the population.

Among the proposed policies are: resuming programs already implemented, such as Mais Médicos and Farmácia Popular; promote national vaccination campaigns, especially for children; and promise to reduce the queue for basic services.

See below for details of each proposal. The order is the same in which candidates appear in the last poll of voting intent.

The PT candidate says that health care has been neglected by the federal government and that he should resume policies adopted when he was in the Presidency. He defends resuming vaccination programs, strengthening the SUS and recreating policies, such as Mais Médicos and Farmácia Popular.

“It is urgent to give the SUS conditions to resume meeting the demands that were dammed during the pandemic, to assist people with Covid-19 sequelae and to resume the recognized national vaccination program. […] In the Lula and Dilma governments, health was treated as a central public policy, as a right of all Brazilians and as a strategic investment for a sovereign Brazil. We reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the public and universal SUS, improving its management, valuing and training health professionals, resuming policies such as Mais Médicos and Farmácia Popular, as well as rebuilding and promoting the Economic Complex. and Health Industry […] With comprehensive health policies, we will strengthen the conditions in the SUS so that all women have access to disease prevention and that they are attended to according to the particularities of each stage of their lives”, defends the PT’s proposal.

The candidate for re-election by the PL lists, in his government plan, measures adopted by the federal government during the pandemic of the new coronavirus, such as the purchase of vaccines and distribution of pulmonary respirators to the states.

“The problem of health is extremely complex and, with countless intervening variables, it is recurrent in political campaigns in all parts of the world and at all times. In Brazil it is no different and grows in importance when one takes into account the territorial immensity and the diverse socioeconomic aspects that characterize our nation. Without health, there is no way for a population to thrive […] In order to advance in the strengthening of the Unified National Health System, seeking to guarantee its universalization, decentralization, humanization and the democratization of its services, other important programs also need to be continued and consolidated. […] Finally, achieving the strategic objectives defined in the 2023-2026 Government Plan in the field of health requires advancing in the improvement of the management of the Unified Health System – SUS, expanding and improving the articulation between the public and private sectors (complementary and supplementary) through the improvement of regulatory mechanisms and increase in efficiency and equity in spending, with adequacy of financing to the needs of the population”, says the document.

The PDT candidate proposes the “rescue and reconstruction of the SUS”. Among the proposals are the structuring of a regulation center and partnerships with the private sector, resuming large vaccination campaigns and encouraging polyclinics in states and municipalities. The government’s plan sets the goal of nationally producing medicines that are currently imported and resuming the Popular Pharmacy program, with medicines at a more affordable price.

“The rescue and reconstruction of the SUS, which has been summarily dismantled by the federal government, is essential and will be one of the first measures to be adopted by our government. It will be necessary to structure a permanent regulation center and establish partnerships with the private network to reduce , in one year, the long queue to meet all kinds of demands […] Let’s also value the medical class, which has saved lives in the country, especially during the pandemic. We are going to discuss, within the scope of the SUS, the career structure of physicians, mechanisms of attractiveness, qualification, recognition and encouragement of good performance, with demand for results. And, simultaneously, we will reinforce and improve the training of physicians and general practitioners”, says the program.

The MDB candidate has among her guidelines “recover the credibility of the Ministry of Health”. Its proposals are to increase the Union’s participation in the financing of the SUS, integrate the federal government with states and municipalities, reduce the queue for exams, consultations and surgeries, as well as expand actions such as Family Health.