team ends preparation to face Cuiabá

São Paulo held their only training session this Saturday morning, at CT da Barra Funda, before the duel with Cuiabá, Sunday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Arena Pantanal, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Coming from four consecutive defeats in the season, the tricolor cast returned from Goiânia at dawn on Friday, having only Saturday to train, as Sunday enters the field in the capital of Mato Grosso.

Reinaldo, suspended, and Moreira, who had a meniscus injury in his right knee diagnosed after an imaging test, are absent for coach Rogério Ceni. Miranda (right ankle trauma), Nikão (left adductor avulsion), Arboleda (left ankle surgery), Caio (right knee surgery) and André Anderson (muscle pain) are the other casualties for the match. Eder, due to a stomach upset, did not train this Saturday.

A probable São Paulo to face Cuiabá has Jandrei; Diego Costa, Ferraresi and Léo; Igor Vinícius, Pablo Maia (Gabriel Neves), Galoppo, Nestor and Welington; Patrick and Luciano (Celleri).

After an extremely exhausting game last Thursday, against Atlético-GO, for the semifinal of the Copa Sudamericana, coach Rogério Ceni can spare some of his main athletes against Cuiabá already thinking about the return match of the tournament continental.

This Saturday, the players who played most of the time against Atlético-GO did a regenerative work. The rest of the athletes participated in a collective training, 11 against 11, in which Rogério Ceni promoted tactical adjustments. The squad also carried out a technical activity of crosses, exchanges of passes and shots on goal.

Regardless of the lineup, São Paulo will enter the field this Sunday with the mission of winning at any cost, as they are coming off four consecutive defeats in the season and are at the bottom of the Brazilian Championship table, at the risk of relegation zone.

It is worth remembering that Tricolor has not won a victory away from home for exactly two months. The last triumph away from Morumbi took place against Atlético-GO, 2-1, in Goiânia, for the Brazilian Championship, with Luciano scoring both goals for São Paulo.

