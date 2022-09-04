Tenório from the 1st version of ‘Pantanal’ detonates the production of the soap opera







The actor used social media to criticize the remake’s casting production Photo: Reproduction / Facebook Antonio Petrin

The actor Antonio Petrinwho played the character ‘Tenório’ in the first version of the soap opera ‘Pantanal’, from 1990, used social networks to criticize the production of the cast of the remake that is being produced by TV Globo.

In the post, the 84-year-old actor claims he was invited to play a small part, as an extra, at the end of the nine o’clock soap opera. However, according to him, the station did not offer any fee, which the interpreter classified as disrespect.

“I was told by the casting producer of the soap opera Pantanal, in which I participated in the previous version, to participate in a scene at the end of the soap opera, as an extra at a wedding or whatever. Now amazing: No payment of cache. Of course I refused. I was outraged by such a proposal”, wrote the actor on his facebook.

The current production has already paid tribute to artists who participated in the first version of the feuilleton that was shown in the extinct Manchete.

At the beginning of the plot, Paulo Gorgulhowho played José Leôncio Young and José Lucas de Nada in the first version, made a cameo as a friend of Joventino (Irandhir Santos).

Gisela Reimann, who gave life to Erica in the original, returned as her character’s mother. In a scene that brought a ghost entourage to the farm, Claudio Marzo (1940-2015), who was both José Leôncio and Velho do Rio, appeared in archival footage.

“I am an actor and as such, I should receive a fee for this work. In fact, they want to spruce up the figuration with actors, who, like me, were featured in the previous version. This invitation is a disrespect to my career of more than 50 years. I hope that other colleagues of the same version refuse this ill-fated invitation”, concluded the actor.

In the new version, the character Tenório is played by Murilo Benício. The villain must have the same end as the original: he will be devoured by piranhas.

Written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, the soap opera Pantanal was shown in 1990 by Manchete. Globo’s remake is adapted by Bruno Luperi, the author’s grandson. In October, the network will premiere Travessia, a plot by Gloria Perez.