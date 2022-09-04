Thaila Ayala gets angry with harassment and is defended

Hungry? Jealousy or annoyance with harassment? Thaila Ayala was not very happy last night when she arrived at the VIP box at Rock in Rio accompanied by her husband, actor Renato Góes.
The actress rolled her eyes a few times when she noticed the “Mar do Sertão” heartthrob being approached by fans for selfies. She also asked the press: “Release my husband soon”. All the annoyance with the harassment was very clear with the faces and mouths made in the vip space of the music festival.
When asked if she was bothered by the harassment on top of Renato Góes, especially after the actor starred in two Globo soap operas in the sequence, Thaila says:
“No, normal. He’s very dedicated. I keep learning from him at home. I think it’s really cool to see this return, because it’s a lot of delivery. It’s not like ‘I went there to do a little dance’. It’s a lot of delivery and I’m drooling” , he said, taking the opportunity to snipe those who are successful with “dancing.”
This columnist questioned Renato Góes about Thaila’s unfriendly attitude, the actor denied that it was jealousy: “Now? [sobre o incômodo]. Not. She was in agony to go eat. Hungry. And she wanted to dance.”
Is Thaila jealous? Renato says: “No. We started the relationship back there wanting to be happy, and that’s it”.
Rock in Rio 2022: celebrities enjoy the second day of the festival
1 / 24
Former BBB Paulo André
Former BBB and athlete Paulo André arrived all stylish to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio
André Horta/Brazil News
two / 24
Ingrid Ohara
The youtuber Ingrid Ohara arrived to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio with an all black low-cut look
André Horta/Brazil News
3 / 24
Raphael Vicente
Digital influencer Raphael Vicente, known as the poster boy for the vaccine, is also in Cidade do Rock
André Horta/Brazil News
4 / 24
Gustavo Marsengo
Former BBB Gustavo Marsengo, who declared that he liked rock and roll throughout the program, arrives to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio
André Horta/Brazil News
5 / 24
Actress Giulia Costa
Actress Giulia Costa, daughter of Flávia Alessandra, enjoying the second day of Rock in Rio
André Horta/Brazil News
6 / 24
Regina Casé and her son, Roque
Actress and presenter Regina Casé appeared with her son, Roque, to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio
André Horta/Brazil News
7 / 24
Felipe Pezzoni and wife
In a skirt and next to his wife, the singer and lead singer of Banda Eva, Felipe Pezzoni enjoys the second day of Rock in Rio
André Horta/Brazil News
8 / 24
Bruna Griphao
Actress Bruna Griphao was present on the second day of Rock in Rio, with an all black look.
Webert Belicio/Agnews
9 / 24
Joaquim Lopes and his wife
Actor Joaquim Lopes kissed his wife Marcella Fogaça a lot when he attended the second day of Rock in Rio
Reginaldo Teixeira
10 / 24
Leo Picon
Influencer Leo Picon was present on the second day of Rock in Rio and spoke of the expectation for the debut of his sister, Jade Picon, in the new Globo soap opera, “Travessia”.
Reginaldo Teixeira
11 / 24
Larissa coladinha with Andre
The couple of actors Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach posed together in another day of Rock in Rio, in the stand of Globo.
Globo / João Cotta
12 / 24
Former BBB Vivian Amorim
Former BBB Vivian Amorim enjoyed the second day of Rock in Rio at Globo’s stand
Globo / João Cotta
13 / 24
Former BBB João Pedrosa
Former BBB João Pedrosa was present at Globo’s stand, on the second day of Rock in Rio
Globo / João Cotta
14 / 24
The comedian Paulinho Serra
Comedian and actor Paulinho Serra enjoyed the Globo stand, on the second day of Rock in Rio
Globo / João Cotta
15 / 24
Agatha Moreira and Rodrigo Simas
The couple Agatha Moreira and Rodrigo Simas were present on the second day of Rock in Rio. The actress told Splash that she renewed her contract with Globo
Reginaldo Teixeira
16 / 24
Douglas Silva and Carolina Brito
Former BBB and actor Douglas Silva posed next to his wife, Carolina Brito, on arrival to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio
Reginaldo Teixeira
17 / 24
Gkay at Rock in Rio
Wow! Gkay bets on spiky hair to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio
Webert Belicio/Agnews
18 / 24
Juliana Paes and family
Our Maria Marruá from Pantanal, actress Juliana Paes, enjoyed the second day of Rock in Rio alongside her husband Carlos Eduardo and their children, Pedro and Antônio
Webert Belicio/Agnews
19 / 24
Renato Goes and Thaila Ayala
The couple of actors, Renato Goes and Thaila Ayala, enjoyed together the second day of Rock in Rio
Reginaldo Teixeira
20 / 24
Sabrina Sato
Presenter Sabrina Sato appeared in a dress with a generous neckline to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio
Reginaldo Teixeira
21 / 24
Gabriel Medina
Surfer Gabriel Medina was also present on the second day of Rock in Rio and preferred not to comment on the alleged affair with Jade Picon
Reginaldo Teixeira
22 / 24
Former BBB Eliezer
Former BBB Eliezer, Viih Tube’s boyfriend, was present on the second day of Rock in Rio and enjoyed his first box at the festival
Reginaldo Teixeira
23 / 24
Erika Januza
Actress Erika Januza near the Mundo Stage, enjoying the second day of Rock in Rio
Reginaldo Teixeira
24 / 24
Jade Picon
Former BBB Jade Picon was present on the second day of Rock in Rio and gave a show of stardom by ignoring the press