Thaila Ayala gets angry with harassment and is defended

Hungry? Jealousy or annoyance with harassment? Thaila Ayala was not very happy last night when she arrived at the VIP box at Rock in Rio accompanied by her husband, actor Renato Góes.

The actress rolled her eyes a few times when she noticed the “Mar do Sertão” heartthrob being approached by fans for selfies. She also asked the press: “Release my husband soon”. All the annoyance with the harassment was very clear with the faces and mouths made in the vip space of the music festival.

When asked if she was bothered by the harassment on top of Renato Góes, especially after the actor starred in two Globo soap operas in the sequence, Thaila says:

“No, normal. He’s very dedicated. I keep learning from him at home. I think it’s really cool to see this return, because it’s a lot of delivery. It’s not like ‘I went there to do a little dance’. It’s a lot of delivery and I’m drooling” , he said, taking the opportunity to snipe those who are successful with “dancing.”

This columnist questioned Renato Góes about Thaila’s unfriendly attitude, the actor denied that it was jealousy: “Now? [sobre o incômodo]. Not. She was in agony to go eat. Hungry. And she wanted to dance.”

Is Thaila jealous? Renato says: “No. We started the relationship back there wanting to be happy, and that’s it”.

Rock in Rio 2022: celebrities enjoy the second day of the festival

Paulo André arrives to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio - André Horta/Brazil News

1 / 24

Former BBB Paulo André

Former BBB and athlete Paulo André arrived all stylish to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio

André Horta/Brazil News

Youtuber Ingrid Ohara on the second day of Rock in Rio - André Horta/Brazil News

two / 24

Ingrid Ohara

The youtuber Ingrid Ohara arrived to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio with an all black low-cut look

André Horta/Brazil News

Digital influencer Raphael Vicente arrives to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio - André Horta/Brazil News

3 / 24

Raphael Vicente

Digital influencer Raphael Vicente, known as the poster boy for the vaccine, is also in Cidade do Rock

André Horta/Brazil News

Former BBB Gustavo Marsengo arrives to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio - André Horta/Brazil News

4 / 24

Gustavo Marsengo

Former BBB Gustavo Marsengo, who declared that he liked rock and roll throughout the program, arrives to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio

André Horta/Brazil News

Actress Giulia Costa on the second day of Rock in Rio - André Horta/Brazil News

5 / 24

Actress Giulia Costa

Actress Giulia Costa, daughter of Flávia Alessandra, enjoying the second day of Rock in Rio

André Horta/Brazil News

Regina Casé enjoys the second day of Rock in Rio with her son, Roque - André Horta/Brazil News

6 / 24

Regina Casé and her son, Roque

Actress and presenter Regina Casé appeared with her son, Roque, to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio

André Horta/Brazil News

In a skirt, Felipe Pezzoni, lead singer of Banda Eva, enjoys the second day of Rock in Rio with his wife - André Horta/Brazil News

7 / 24

Felipe Pezzoni and wife

In a skirt and next to his wife, the singer and lead singer of Banda Eva, Felipe Pezzoni enjoys the second day of Rock in Rio

André Horta/Brazil News

Bruna Griphao is present on the second day of Rock in Rio - Webert Belicio/Agnews

8 / 24

Bruna Griphao

Actress Bruna Griphao was present on the second day of Rock in Rio, with an all black look.

Webert Belicio/Agnews

Joaquim Lopes and his wife Marcella Fogaça kiss a lot on the second day of Rock in Rio - Reginaldo Teixeira

9 / 24

Joaquim Lopes and his wife

Actor Joaquim Lopes kissed his wife Marcella Fogaça a lot when he attended the second day of Rock in Rio

Reginaldo Teixeira

Leo Picon enjoys the second day of Rock in Rio - Reginaldo Teixeira

10 / 24

Leo Picon

Influencer Leo Picon was present on the second day of Rock in Rio and spoke of the expectation for the debut of his sister, Jade Picon, in the new Globo soap opera, “Travessia”.

Reginaldo Teixeira

The couple Larissa Manoela and her boyfriend André Luiz Frambach on the second day of Rock in Rio - Globo/ João Cotta

11 / 24

Larissa coladinha with Andre

The couple of actors Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach posed together in another day of Rock in Rio, in the stand of Globo.

Globo / João Cotta

Former BBB Vivian Amorim at Globo's stand at Rock in Rio - Globo/ João Cotta

12 / 24

Former BBB Vivian Amorim

Former BBB Vivian Amorim enjoyed the second day of Rock in Rio at Globo’s stand

Globo / João Cotta

Former BBB João Pedrosa enjoyed the second day of Rock in Rio at Globo's stand - Globo/ João Cotta

13 / 24

Former BBB João Pedrosa

Former BBB João Pedrosa was present at Globo’s stand, on the second day of Rock in Rio

Globo / João Cotta

Comedian Paulinho Serra at the Globo stand, at Rock in Rio - Globo/ João Cotta

14 / 24

The comedian Paulinho Serra

Comedian and actor Paulinho Serra enjoyed the Globo stand, on the second day of Rock in Rio

Globo / João Cotta

The couple Agatha Moreira and Rodrigo Simas on the second day of Rock in Rio - Reginaldo Teixeira

15 / 24

Agatha Moreira and Rodrigo Simas

The couple Agatha Moreira and Rodrigo Simas were present on the second day of Rock in Rio. The actress told Splash that she renewed her contract with Globo

Reginaldo Teixeira

Former BBB and actor Douglas Silva enjoys the second day of Rock in Rio with his wife, Carolina Brito - Reginaldo Teixeira

16 / 24

Douglas Silva and Carolina Brito

Former BBB and actor Douglas Silva posed next to his wife, Carolina Brito, on arrival to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio

Reginaldo Teixeira

Gkay bets on spiky hair on the second day of Rock in Rio - Webert Belicio/Agnews

17 / 24

Gkay at Rock in Rio

Wow! Gkay bets on spiky hair to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio

Webert Belicio/Agnews

Juliana Paes enjoys Rock in Rio with her husband and children - Webert Belicio/Agnews

18 / 24

Juliana Paes and family

Our Maria Marruá from Pantanal, actress Juliana Paes, enjoyed the second day of Rock in Rio alongside her husband Carlos Eduardo and their children, Pedro and Antônio

Webert Belicio/Agnews

Renato Goes and his wife, Thaila Ayala enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio - Reginaldo Teixeira

19 / 24

Renato Goes and Thaila Ayala

The couple of actors, Renato Goes and Thaila Ayala, enjoyed together the second day of Rock in Rio

Reginaldo Teixeira

Sabrina Sato enjoys the second day of Rock in Rio - Reginaldo Teixeira

20 / 24

Sabrina Sato

Presenter Sabrina Sato appeared in a dress with a generous neckline to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio

Reginaldo Teixeira

Gabriel Medina enjoys the second day of Rock in Rio - Reginaldo Teixeira

21 / 24

Gabriel Medina

Surfer Gabriel Medina was also present on the second day of Rock in Rio and preferred not to comment on the alleged affair with Jade Picon

Reginaldo Teixeira

Eliezer first enjoys Rock in Rio from a cabin - Reginaldo Teixeira

22 / 24

Former BBB Eliezer

Former BBB Eliezer, Viih Tube’s boyfriend, was present on the second day of Rock in Rio and enjoyed his first box at the festival

Reginaldo Teixeira

Erika Januza enjoying the second day of Rock in Rio - Reginaldo Teixeira

23 / 24

Erika Januza

Actress Erika Januza near the Mundo Stage, enjoying the second day of Rock in Rio

Reginaldo Teixeira

Jade Picon gives a star show and ignores the press at Rock in Rio - Rogério Fidalgo

24 / 24

Jade Picon

Former BBB Jade Picon was present on the second day of Rock in Rio and gave a show of stardom by ignoring the press

Rogério Fidalgo

