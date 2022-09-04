Thaila Ayala gets angry with harassment and is defended

Hungry? Jealousy or annoyance with harassment? Thaila Ayala was not very happy last night when she arrived at the VIP box at Rock in Rio accompanied by her husband, actor Renato Góes.

The actress rolled her eyes a few times when she noticed the “Mar do Sertão” heartthrob being approached by fans for selfies. She also asked the press: “Release my husband soon”. All the annoyance with the harassment was very clear with the faces and mouths made in the vip space of the music festival.

When asked if she was bothered by the harassment on top of Renato Góes, especially after the actor starred in two Globo soap operas in the sequence, Thaila says:

“No, normal. He’s very dedicated. I keep learning from him at home. I think it’s really cool to see this return, because it’s a lot of delivery. It’s not like ‘I went there to do a little dance’. It’s a lot of delivery and I’m drooling” , he said, taking the opportunity to snipe those who are successful with “dancing.”

This columnist questioned Renato Góes about Thaila’s unfriendly attitude, the actor denied that it was jealousy: “Now? [sobre o incômodo]. Not. She was in agony to go eat. Hungry. And she wanted to dance.”

Is Thaila jealous? Renato says: “No. We started the relationship back there wanting to be happy, and that’s it”.

