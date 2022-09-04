The cause of death of Melanie Rauscher, participant of ‘Largados e Pelados’, revealed | Cíntia Lima column

the american Melanie Rauscher was 35 when she was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the month of July. After an autopsy, the cause of death of the participant of Largados e Pelados is revealed.

Just over a month after her death, the website TMZ, reported this Saturday (03) that Melanie died after ingesting a lethal amount of compressed air usually used in cleaning products.

The autopsy found that Melanie had inhaled a toxic propellant, and the official cause stated in the report was “difluoroethane toxicity”.

The chemical poisonings are extremely dangerous and can generate adverse reactions and symptoms, depending on the amount of the product ingested or aspirated. Some symptoms include: Redness and itching of the skin, vomiting, fever, heavy sweating and seizures. The aggravating factors of intoxications can reach coma or even death.

Melanie’s case raised suspicions and became a mystery, because on July 17, when she was found dead in the guest room of a house in Arizona, where she was hired to take care of the dog of the owners of the residence, who were traveling, the investigators were left with many doubts about the scene found. There were no signs of a crime, a suicide note or evidence of drug use.

Melanie participated in two seasons reality show on Discovery Channel.

