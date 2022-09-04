The most fashionable signs of the zodiac

It can be said that fashion is an art of personality, since the style is directly related to the way of each one and also with the astral map. Some signs stand out for always keeping an eye on the latest trends and news and betting on fashion trends to assemble their looks. In today’s article, we are going to talk a little about the signs that, according to astrologer João Bidu, are the fashionistas of the zodiac. The time has come to find out who is part of the most stylish signs.

most stylish zodiac signs

Check now if your sign is part of this fashion victim list:

1. Aries (March 21 to April 20)

Arians are modern, cool and value originality – unique compositions. In addition to being big gamblers in warm tones like orange, red and yellow, gaining a great prominence in the fashion world. The ruling planet of the Aries is Mars – known for being the planet of passion, struggle and courage. The influence of this planet on the Aries style is clear, since the official color of this sign is red, the color of passion and conquest. For these reasons, people of this period are part of one of the most stylish signs of the zodiac.

2. Gemini (May 21 to June 21)

Gemini is a sign of a young nature, characterized by being curious and always betting on innovations. Its ruling planet is Mercury, which influences the personality of Gemini, making them a mutable sign. Geminis are always on the lookout for trends and their goal in the fashion world is to surprise everyone.

3. Leo (July 22nd to August 22nd)

The ruling planet of this sign is the Sun, that is, Leos tend to shine and radiate light. In addition to feeling special and differentiated, therefore, it is possible to say that Leos are very vain and always bet on clothes that attract a lot of attention – with shine, puffed sleeves, differentiated prints. So it was to be expected that Leo would be on the list of the most stylish signs, right?

4. Libra (September 23 to October 22)

The planet that rules Libras is Venus. Libras are definitely characterized by elegance, always standing out. They always prioritize feeling attractive above all else and, in this way, they also fit in as fashionistas and people who want to dress well.

5. Capricorn (December 22 to January 20)

Capricorns are known for being ambitious and seeking constant recognition. In fashion, they are characterized by betting on timeless and practical trends – prioritizing basic and classic clothes. So, are you among the most stylish signs?