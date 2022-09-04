The Rings of Power record debuts Amazon

Super production of Amazon Prime Video, the series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” was seen by 25 million people worldwide in a period of 24 hours, and broke the record of the platform.

The first episode of the plot, inspired by the literary work of JRR Tolkien, premiered last Thursday (1) and, according to the streaming service, “broke all records, becoming the biggest debut in the history of Prime Video. “.

This was the first time that the platform released data regarding the success of its original productions. However, the company did not specify the methods it uses to measure the views of its films and series, such as, for example, how long a user needs to have watched a certain production to count as views.

After being delayed in release due to the covid-19 pandemic, and at a cost of US$ 468 million (about R$ 2.3 billion), the first eight episodes of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is signed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, of the universe created by Tolkien.

The events narrated in the Amazon Prime Video series take place thousands of years before the original trilogy, which was released in theaters in the 2000s.