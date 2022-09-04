The study of reiki and the problems in medicalizing spirituality

A few months ago, I wrote an extensive report on the danger of alternative therapies without scientific proof. Among them, the reiki. Not because it in itself is dangerous (after all, it is a laying on of hands), but because betting on something like that can prevent access to a treatment that really works.

Picture the scene: the person has a stomachache that they think is psychosomatic or triggered by stress. Then do some reiki sessions and get better because of the placebo effect, which actually releases substances capable of decreasing pain. Months later, the pain returns – and worse. It was actually a cancer, which could have been diagnosed earlier.

In addition, public money is spent on “therapy”, both offering it in the Unified Health System (SUS) and trying to prove that it has some use. The most recent undertaking of this type comes from Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz). Yes, the same one that saved lives in the pandemic by betting on science.

The research, released via a press release and not available in scientific journals, was carried out at the National School of Public Health, between March 2020 and December 2021. Faced with the pandemic, the idea was to evaluate the effects of distance reikiby cell phone, combined with therapeutic listening, in eight women with diagnosed depression.

At the end of the period, the authors concluded that the intervention led to an improvement in sleep, well-being, family relationships, as well as a decrease in anxiety and of sadness. Some patients even stopped taking psychiatric medications.

Great, huh? But there are a lot of problems in studying. First, if evidence is lacking that it is possible to exchange energies through the laying on of hands, imagine with emanation at a distance? In other words, the research starts from an assumption that does not make much sense.

Another point is the sample size and the study methodology. It was done with just eight volunteers, too small a number to draw any conclusions. There was also no control group, one receiving a placebo or no intervention for comparative purposes.

And there was a crucial component to improvement: the therapist not only did reiki, but offered warm listening to patients. This, as several serious studies show, is crucial in the treatment of psychiatric disorders.

Despite this, the authors conclude: “As a critical analysis, we recommend that it is necessary to offer reiki to a greater number of users served by mental health services and in the long term so that the effectiveness of the results can be better established”.

So, the question remains: is a study like this enough to reach a conclusion of this magnitude?

If it’s good for the spirit, why not?

Most of the time, and within the logic of the SUS, the idea of ​​these strategies is to seek some kind of well-being and emotional relief. That is, not attacking the physiological problem itself, but taking care of the person as a whole.

It is the appeal of holistic therapieswhich have grown in popularity for meeting this “spiritual” dimension of the individual.

It is true that studies show that working at spirituality can have positive results in the outcome of diseases, and this is an old demand from patients. My intention is not to attack or belittle anyone’s beliefs; everyone is free to choose therapies and seek comfort through a health problem.

The problem is to elevate the rituals to the status of treatments.

Apart from that, with such different definitions and disputed by different currents, spirituality is today a empty signifier: something that can mean everything and ends up meaning nothing.

Therefore, it has become a kind of umbrella where anything can fit, including hacks without scientific proof. the advent of National Policy on Integrative and Complementary Practices (PNPIC) is an example of this.

Today covering almost 30 practices, the PNPIC ensures that the municipality hires, with public funds, professionals to do iris readings to the family constellation, going through reiki itself. The policy is criticized for lack of technical criteria in the choice and application of these strategies, most of them pseudosciences.

Medicalization of spirituality can be dangerous

Coincidentally, the study of reiki came to me when I was reading a book outside of my coverage area. As a health journalist, I find it easy to read studies and navigate the biological sciences. But when it comes to the social sciences… Forget it!

So it was quite a challenge to face Embodied Spirituality (Zouk), by anthropologist Rodrigo Toniol, professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ). The recently released work analyzes the transformation of spirituality into a dimension of human health, a growing trend in Brazil and worldwide.

During the 20th century, several movements led to this new definition, including a lot of lobbying from different religions, and the spiritual aspect of the human being came to be included in World Health Organization (WHO) protocols and public health policies.

In the dispute to conquer this new vein, several practices have become more frequent in public and private health centers, even without quality studies on their health benefits.

Toniol spent seven years researching the subject, with several forays into the field, observing in practice how these therapies are applied and their effects. His anthropologist’s perspective adds an important layer to this discussion, which cannot be understood only about the “black and white” of medicine and the biological sciences.

In the following interview, he shares some of his learnings with us:

VEJA SAÚDE: What do you think of these attempts to confer clinical benefits on reiki, as was done in this study?

Rodrigo Toniol: The studies that exist on reiki are weak, like this one, and prove very little about effectiveness. Everything that exists is very obscure and controversial. Even so, what ends up happening is that they legitimize reiki.

Not that it doesn’t have its positive aspects, since it offers a way of listening and caring for the patient, so you can give primary care without medicalizing emotional issues. And in a cheap way.

But this conversation changes when we’re talking about public policy. It is not an individual choice, what we see is the prescription of something that has no legitimacy.

And the interesting thing is that, despite this, this type of practice has been increasingly common, without raising any controversy or questioning from society. This indicates that there is immense acceptance of alternative therapies in Brazil.

In my view, it seems that reiki and other practices are sort of an attempt to put a “therapeutic” face on a quasi-religious practice. Do you think that way too?

That makes perfect sense. Reiki, despite having a history within the religious field, presents itself in a secularized way. My feeling is that, from the moment the idea was consolidated that everyone has spirituality and that it is a dimension of human health (which the WHO stated in 1985), the word has become a kind of carte blanche for everything.

In addition, spirituality was consolidated with an image of something non-religious, more associated with individual experiences and biological phenomena. Reiki, having been in the repertoire of holistic therapists for decades, has managed to establish itself as this non-religious solution to meet the “new” dimension of human experience, whose very origins are also debatable, right?

Spirituality has been much studied by doctors, and practices such as reiki are increasingly offered in public and private networks. What is this rise due to?

I think there are two aspects. One is to offer a kind of antidote to dangerous religious practices, which lead people to abandon treatments, and to offer a welcoming space for this demand that comes from patients.

In one of the cases I deal with in the book, a director of an oncology hospital told me that, before implementing reiki, pastors would go to the service line to tell people: “your exit is not here, it is in my church”.

The other way of looking at it is as just another chapter of the medicalization of life. Doctors become the great specialists of a dimension they had not yet explored, because offering spiritual comfort was a chaplain’s thing, and now it’s becoming a medical specialty.

There is another thing that catches my attention in this movement, and which you highlight in the book, which is a “universalization” of spirituality as something of the human body, different from religion, which is a cultural and collective phenomenon. You mention that there is a link between this movement and neoliberalism [doutrina político-econômica que prega intervenção mínima do estado sobre o mercado]. Can you explain better?

I would say that we live in a moment in medicine in which the patient’s relationship with the disease itself has a neoliberal trait: the subject is responsible for his own disease and for the cure. It’s a kind of positive psychology, where the secrets for healing are inside you or if you have cancer, for example, it’s because you somatized some emotion.

It is a very dangerous individualizing discourse, because you exclude social factors and disregard the environment in which the individual became ill. And PICs benefit from this, because they preach this idea that the possibility of healing is within the subject.

You can even make a joke: the word holisticused by therapists, comes from holos [todo]. Only it’s as if this whole was the limit of the person’s skin. The holistic is not about my neighborhood, my community, it doesn’t matter if the person lives in a slum, in a polluted city, works under precarious conditions…

And what are the consequences of the rise of integrative and complementary practices under this justification of attending to spirituality?

My feeling is that it opens a very poorly regulated flank. For example: who can offer reiki on SUS? How are you going to do a reiki contest? Will a union or council of reikians be formed? What is the cut-off line for what kind of practice should be considered and which should be excluded, since there are no studies?

This deregulation sounds almost timely to me, because it’s “messy” enough to fit anything anyone wants to sell. So much so that the number of PICs in the SUS only grows. When I started researching, in 2006, there were less than ten, now there are 29.

Back then, I would even justify it as a good thing, an attempt to embrace our plurality. But now, with the pandemic and the damage done to the history of chloroquine, we know the hole it can lead us to.