Andressa Suita goes back to being blonde and leaves the sertanejo perplexed with a new look; Look

the muse Andressa Suita enchanted the hubby Gusttavo Lima this Sunday (4th) when he took the stage of a show with his brand new look. She went back to being blonde and left the countryman drooling.

She renewed her look and lightened her hair again. At the beginning of her career, she wore just that kind of color.

During the presentation in Goiânia, the ambassador did not hold back when he saw her.

“I’ve told you about 10 times that you blonde… look at your eyes as they are, so shining…”, the singer melted. “So shining because I’m seeing you, huh?”, she said.“I like you blonde, baby, the way I met you, the way I fell in love”declared.

“We are a couple who fight, we have our disagreements as a couple, but we are human beings above all. We fight, separate, come back and that’s life. We love each other and have a beautiful family. Who has never separated? But when there’s love, just a few things, we come back”, said the ambassador.

POWERFUL!

wife of Gusttavo Lima, Andressa Suita appeared enjoying the European summer.

Wearing a blue swimsuit super cut and glued to her buff body, the model posed in a series of clicks on social networks while bathing in the sea of ​​Croatia, enjoying the luxurious trip.

Look: