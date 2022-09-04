There is no reason for a child to have a device connected to the internet – Education

Parents are very concerned about the exaggerated use of electronic devices with internet access by their children. And with good reason: kids have been spending a lot of time in front of screens, and connected. It is no wonder that most parents seek to know how long they should allow their children to use such devices.

Well, parents try to restrict the use of technologies by the youngest, but they don’t always succeed. I wonder why? Research points to a fact that jumps out at our eyes: we, adults, are most responsible for this adherence, especially by children, to screens and the virtual world.

Mobile Time’s 2021 survey of parents with at least one child aged zero to 12 showed that: 1) 12% of children aged zero to three have their own cell and 44% use their parents’; 2) 33% of those between 4 and 6 years old have the device and 52% use their parents’ device; 3) 59% of children between 7 and 9 years old have their own device and 33% of them use their parents’ device. We have many other numbers, but these are enough to realize that we, the parents, offer the early use of technology to our children and encourage its use from a very early age.

After making the offer and encouraging its use – usually to entertain the child while the parents do other things – the problem arises: they realize that they cannot have control over their children and the devices.

We have another very serious fact, the result of a survey carried out with parents and children in 2015 by a company specializing in online safety: 87% of children think that parents exaggerate the number of times they check their cell phones. Since then, has the situation improved or worsened? In my opinion, it got worse.

We have not offered good examples to the younger ones in the use of technologies and virtual space. Worse still, the number of parents – and schools as well – is small that are willing to think about some type of digital education. Your child loves to use social networks? And do you think this is no problem and it’s free? Attention: nothing, absolutely nothing in the virtual space is free. When you use a social networking app, for example, you become its product.

There is no single plausible reason for a child to have a device connected to the internet, nor to use social networks. In fact, almost all of them put a minimum age of 13 years for their use, right? Oh! And it is good to remember that the excessive use of screens can harm the global development of the child. Do you want your child to take these risks?