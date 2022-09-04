These are the vegetables that will help with intestinal health the most.

Several foods can be harmful to our gut, especially industrialized and embedded. On the other hand, the consumption of vegetables can stimulate our intestines to remain regular and healthy. So today we will introduce you to the best vegetables for gut health so you can add it to your diet. Check out the list and tips we’ve separated.

How to have a healthy gut

Eating pasta and processed carbohydrates in general, such as white breads and products made from wheat flour, can harm your gut. This is because these foods are low in fiber, as they have undergone a severe industrialization process. However, our gut needs a lot of dietary fiber, which we find in whole grain versions. Thus, whole wheat flour, which is used to make wholegrain breads and pasta, is more helpful in making our bowels regular.

In addition, the grains themselves will be very useful for those looking to have better intestinal performance. Therefore, invest in the consumption of beans, oatmeal, chickpeas and brown rice to stimulate your intestines to function normally. However, there are other vegetables that are even more effective in regulating the intestinal rhythm.

The best vegetables for the gut

No other food will be as powerful in helping your gut health as leafy vegetables. That’s because these foods are able to stimulate the proliferation of so-called good bacteria in our gut. These are very important to help digest food and expel waste better.

Among the main leafy vegetables that contribute to our digestion are kale, lettuce, arugula and also spinach. All of them will be useful to feed the good bacteria in our gut and grow the gut microbiome which is of paramount importance for our digestion.

In addition, the leaves also have a high fiber content, which, as we have already seen, is essential for better digestion of food. Not to mention that in the long term they can help eliminate high cholesterol and excess blood sugar.