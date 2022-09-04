These documents can help self-employed people prove income

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Professionals who work as self-employed are in doubt about what to do to prove what they receive. Whether to finance a vehicle, open a bank account, or any other means that leads the citizen to prove income.

The self-employed professional does not have an employment relationship with any company, so he has financial and professional freedom. What’s more, the self-employed person does not play the role of an effective employee, and can even work from a home office.

Prove income being self-employed

There are a few ways for self-employed workers to prove their income. Check below which documents you can do the proof with:

Bank statement: Preferably from the last three months;

DIRPF: Individual Income Tax Declaration;

DASN MEI: MEI annual billing statement;

Decorate: Document used by business owners to prove monthly income;

Receipts issued after provision of services.

How to facilitate proof of income?

Even presenting the necessary documents, some self-employed workers find it difficult to prove their income. Therefore, there are some tips that can help you with the purchase of a product or service. See below.

checking account

Opening a checking account at a bank is an excellent option for those who are finding it difficult in this situation. In it, you will be able to record the flow of money received from your customers, which will be a great proof of income.

Positive Registration

It is important to keep your positive record up to date. As it is similar to the Serasa Score, it will provide information about your behavior as a consumer. For this reason, the more up-to-date your positive registration is, the more likely that banks will identify your profile as a consumer.

MEI

Another key tip is for professionals to formalize their business, and the MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur) is an excellent option for that. Through it, the self-employed person will be able to issue invoices and have a CNPJ to guarantee the opening of the bank account as a company.

What’s more, when formalizing you will be able to contribute to the INSS (National Social Security Institute) to guarantee the social security benefits that are essential for the citizen.

