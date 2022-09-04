THESE signs indicate that the body needs vitamin D; which ones do you have?

With the pandemic, people started to stay at home for a long time, failing to get the sun, responsible for synthesizing the vitamin D. The substance acts in the body facilitating the absorption of calcium and phosphorus, so its role is important for the bone structure. In this case, it is not enough to have a good diet, but to be exposed to sunlight daily for a few minutes.

Consequences of lack of vitamin D

Vitamin D deficiency can result in serious conditions such as childhood rickets and, in adults, osteomalacia. The symptoms linked to this situation are pain, fatigue and an increase in respiratory infections. The Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Regional Metabology of São Paulo (SBEM-SP) warns that everyone is aware of the signs.

age issue

If you are not yet 60 years old and want to find out if you are in a balanced situation with regard to nutrients, you can have a blood test.

By going to a doctor routinely, it is possible to understand how best to promote longevity. Values ​​from 20 ng/mL of 25 hydroxyvitamin D are considered acceptable.

Supplementation care

Despite being an affordable supplement and easy to find in many pharmacies without the use of a prescription, avoid self-medication. Try to understand the real need, especially in young people, who can improve their diet and sunbathe for 15 to 30 minutes. Remember that vitamin D is also associated with the production of hormones linked to happiness. Therefore, maintaining adequate levels helps to avoid and control anxiety attacks and depression.

When feeling very tired, pain when training and even problems with immunity, seek a medical opinion, because the answer may be simpler than you imagine. Early diagnosis promotes even faster improvements and prevents serious diseases from arising.