THIS MAY CHANGE for loan release in September

Less than a month before the elections, the Government is racing against time to try to get the release of the Auxílio Brasil consigned loan off paper.

The idea is to create an interest ceiling for the modality, the absence of a credit limit is the target of criticism, and point to a risk of over-indebtedness of the population.

In order to carry out this measure and maintain the value of the benefit, it would be necessary to make cuts so that the 2023 budget is viable.

The main objective of this government measure is to allow funding to the most vulnerable population as quickly as possible, aiming at an increase in the popularity of the current president who is seeking re-election.

Big banks and the payroll loan

Few financial institutions were interested in the Auxílio Brasil consignment, those who were interested made pre-registrations to interested parties indicating interest of up to 80% per year.

Among the large banks, only Caixa Econômica Federal is willing to participate in the modality, so far. Santander, Itaú and Bradesco have already indicated that they do not intend to join the program, Banco do Brasil has not yet given a definitive answer.

Families can commit up to 40% of the value of the benefit, which today is R$ 600. There are still no details on the interest rate, the legislation still removes from the Union any responsibility for the loan to this public.

According to representatives of the Ministry, if the Central Bank approves the creation of a ceiling, the best idea would be to adopt the minimum payroll interest rate for INSS retirees and pensioners, at 2.14% per month.

The risks of this type of loan

In addition to the condition of the most vulnerable families, experts in the financial sector point to problems, such as the rules of the benefit, which can be cut if the family loses the minimum requirements for participation in Auxilio Brasil.

As it depends on the family composition, which can vary, the benefit may end up being canceled in any change in the family’s financial structure and put, even more, the survival of that family at risk.

To put into practice the consignment for Auxílio Brasil, the ministry needs to publish an ordinance, with the details of granting and collecting the loan.