Those who earn less pay more income tax than the super rich

A survey carried out by the auditors of the Federal Revenue, through Sindifisco Nacional, shows that it opens space for discussions on the tax system Brazilian. Data show that middle-income Brazilians pay more Income Tax (IR) than the super-rich.

The calculation is proportional to income. Those with monthly income above R$ 344.4 thousand 0 – or 320 minimum wages – pay 5.25% of the IR rate. It is practically the same as who earns between R$5,200 and R$7,300. In the latter cases, the rate is 4.91%.

Those who earn less pay more IR

The comparison is, according to experts, an important signal about the urgency of reform. For them, it is necessary to review the exemptions, as well as the charging ranges. Another fact that draws attention is that the super-rich pay a lower percentage than Brazilians who earn between R$7,300 and R$10,400. The rate is 7.7%.

The survey was based on data from the 2021 Income Tax declaration. Thus, the minimum wage considered refers to the value in force in the year 2020.

In this way, what happens is that those who earn less pay more IR. While the people who can do the most are the least charged. Instead of being the super-rich, those who pay the most tax are taxpayers with income between R$20,900 and R$31,300. The rate for this group is 11.89%.

As it stands, Brazilians considered super-rich have practically 70% of their income tax-free. The disparity happens because since 1996, profits and dividends are exempt from income tax, which is the largest part of the income of the richest in Brazil.

To correct all these distortions, the way out would be tax reform. You need to review the exemptions, as well as update and create new tracks. Another factor is the lag of the IR table, which reaches 147% in relation to inflation.