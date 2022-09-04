Timemania accumulates and the prize is R$ 7.3 million for the 1831 contest; can buy 100 cars 1.0

São José dos Campos-SP, September 3, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – Timemania’s 1830 draw, on Saturday night (3) had no winners in the main strip. With that, he accumulated, he will pay R$ 7.3 million and whoever earns can buy 100 brand new 1.0 cars.

In addition, Timemania accumulated BRL 6,910,059.59 for the next draw, according to Caixa. For the next final five contest, the accumulated value is already R$ 78,182.10.

Currently, Timemania has three weekly draws, one on Tuesday, another on Thursday and the last on Saturday, always starting at 8 pm. It’s the diarysp will talk a little about it.

Check out the dozens drawn from Timemania

Next, check out the seven dozens of Timemania that were drawn on Saturday night (3). Then, see the list of other prize bands in this contest.

03-14-52-56-70-73-78

7 hits

There were no winners

2 winning bets, R$ 78,182.09

5 hits

167 winning bets, R$ 1,337.58

4 hits

3,227 winning bets, BRL 9

3 hits

31,289 winning bets, BRL 3

Heart Team

NAUTICO /PE

10,068 winning bets, BRL 7.50

This time, the total amount raised was R$ 2,859,363. In addition, 43.35% of everything collected in Timemania and in other lotteries goes to the player. However, the rest is divided between entities previously defined by Caixa and there is still the commission destined for lottery houses.

How to check the result of Timemania

Now, to follow the results of Timemania, you can enter Caixa’s official YouTube channel and watch it live. Still live, RedeTV also broadcasts on open TV throughout the country.

But there is also the possibility of getting the result on the Caixa website, in the lottery tab. However, you have to wait about an hour for the results to go live. And it is also possible to see the next day at the lottery house, in person.

How to receive the Timemania award

If you are one of the Timemania winners, you can receive the prize at any Caixa Econômica Federal branch across the country. In this case, you must also present the original winning ticket to the conference. And you still need to present original documents with photo and the CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registration) number.

You can even receive the amount at a lottery shop, as long as the amount does not exceed R$ 1,332.78, net. But you will also need to present the original winning ticket and the proper documents to receive the Timemania value at this location.

Finally Timemania is a lottery for those who like football. That’s because, in addition to choosing the numbers to try to win, also choose the team of the heart. And if you get it right, you could win a few extra bucks regardless of the top prize. Whoever gets all seven numbers right, also wins the main prize.