Today’s matches: check the times for this Saturday’s matches (03/09/2022)

Check today September 03, 2022, the list of today’s games. Soon we will have approx. 63 matches divided into 16 different modes. Starting at 9:00 am we will be able to watch several games of live footballthrough open TV stations such as Globo.
However, pay channels such as Premiere and SportTV will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and around the world.
Check below the schedule of each game and the links of the squad, find out where to watch this Saturday’s football.
Brazilian Championship live – September 03
16:30 – Youth x Avai
19h00 – Bragantino vs Palmeiras
19h00 – Athletico-PR x Fluminense
20:30 – América-MG vs Coritiba
Campeonato Brasileiro Série B live – September 3
11h00 – Novorizontino vs CSA
16:30 – Guarani vs Sampaio Corrêa
16:30 – Brusque vs Vasco
17h00 – CRB x Sport
19h00 – Bahia vs Tombense
19h00 – Chapecoense vs Ponte Preta
20:30 – Worker-PR x Londrina
Campeonato Brasileiro Série C live – September 3
17h00 – Figueirense vs Paysandu
Campeonato Brasileiro Série D live – September 03
17h00 – Alegre Landing x Amazonas
Premier League live – 3 September
8:30 am – Everton vs Liverpool
11h00 – Brentford v Leeds United
11h00 – Chelsea v West Ham
11h00 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace
11h00 – Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth
11h00 – Tottenham v Fulham
11h00 – Wolverhampton v Southampton
1:30pm – Aston Villa v Manchester City
La Liga live – September 3
09h00 – Mallorca vs Girona
11:15 am – Real Madrid v Betis
1:30 pm – Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid
16h00 – Sevilla v Barcelona
Italian Championship live – 03 September
10h00 – Fiorentina vs Juventus
13h00 – Milan v Internazionale
15:45 – Lazio v Napoli
German Championship live – 03 September
10:30 am – Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg
10:30 am – Union Berlin v Bayern Munich
10:30 am – Wolfsburg v Cologne
10:30 am – Bochum vs Werder Bremen
10:30 am – Stuttgart vs Schalke 04
1:30pm – Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig
French Championship live – 03 September
12:00 – Auxerre vs Olympique de Marseille
14h00 – Lyon v Angers
16:00 – Nantes v Paris Saint-Germain
Portuguese Championship live – September 03
11:30 am – Braga vs Vitória de Guimarães
16:30 – Gil Vicente vs Porto
Campeonato Capixaba Série B live – September 03
15:00 – Capixaba x São Mateus
15:00 – Pinheiros-ES vs Linhares FC
15h00 – Aster vs Castle
15h00 – Sport-ES x Tupy-ES
15h00 – GEL vs Atlético-ES
18:30 – Jaguaré vs Porto Vitória
Campeonato Mineiro Segunda Division live – September 03
15h00 – North Esporte Clube x Contagem EC
15:00 – Santarritense x Três Corações
15h00 – Inter de São Gotardo x Serranense
15:30 – Mamoré x Araxá
15:30 – National of Uberaba x Coimbra
19h00 – Paracatu vs Inter de Minas
Campeonato Paulista Second Division live – September 03
15:00 – Grêmio Prudente x Flamengo-SP
Campeonato Piauiense Second Division live – September 03
16:00 – Piauí vs Tiradentes-PI
Copa Paulista live – September 03
15:00 – Botafogo-SP x Marília
15:00 – Northwest x Comercial-SP
15:00 – São Bento x Desportivo Brasil
15:00 – XV of Piracicaba x Primavera-SP
15h00 – Rio Claro x Lemense
15h00 – Agua Santa x Juventus-SP
15h00 – West x EC São Bernardo
15h00 – Portuguese x São Caetano
Copa Santa Catarina live – September 03
15:00 – Marcílio Dias vs Carlos Renaux
15:00 – Hercílio Luz vs Nação Esportes
