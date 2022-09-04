Tom Brady can’t hide his immense “elbow pain”

The reason for the separation from Gisele Bündchen is American football. This is a fact. Husband Tom Brady gave up on retiring after just two months off. The idol even wrote on his social media that his place “was still in the fields, not in the stands”.

On Friday night (2/9), the North American website Page Six revealed that Brady would be devastated after the model left the house due to an argument between the couple.

People close to the couple revealed to the celebrity website that the fight was different from the previous ones, which made the athlete more apprehensive than usual.

“He is very sad at the moment. Friends know that this time they had a serious disagreement,” the insider said. He added: “It seems like Gisele gets mad and says things like she’s going to leave him, but in the past, they’ve always made up. But maybe this time it will be more serious.”

Tom Brady is taking some time to cool off and take care of the couple’s children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 9, and Jack, 15, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan. “He’s stayed with the kids and is just trying to be a super dad,” the source said.

“There were problems in the marriage because of her decision not to retire. Gisele was always the one who stayed with the kids. They agreed that he would retire to focus on his family, so he changed his mind,” the insider said. And he added: “They have a fiery relationship. Gisele is a bit hot-headed – she has that Brazilian warmth.”

In August, According to Page Six, Brady skipped 11 days of training, claiming he had “personal problems.” When asked about his disappearance during a press conference, the sports star said: “It’s all personal… Everyone has different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges in our lives. I’m 45, man. There’s a lot of shit going on.” So far, Tom and Gisele have not spoken.

