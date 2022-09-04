Tom Brady is devastated after ‘different’ fight with Gisele Bündchen: ‘Maybe it’s more serious this time’ – Monet

+



American football player Tom Brady is devastated after a heated altercation with wife and model Gisele Bündchen. The 45-year-old athlete has focused on his children amid the disagreement that would have caused the Brazilian to leave their home in the US for Costa Rica.

The information was published by Page Six on Friday (2), the same site that revealed the couple’s intense discussions on Thursday.

Sources told the US publication that the NFL star stayed home with his three children after the 42-year-old model decided to travel to Costa Rica following the altercation. “He stayed with the kids and is just trying to be a super dad,” says an insider.

According to an insider, the athlete was devastated, and although they had overcome other fights in the past, this time might have been different. “He is very sad at the moment. Friends know that this time they had a serious disagreement,” he points out.

“It seems like Gisele gets mad and says things like she’s going to leave him, but in the past, they’ve always made up. But maybe this time it will be more serious”, he concludes.

On Thursday (1), sources revealed to Page Six the disagreements between the famous couple. “Tom and Gisele are fighting now,” said one person.

Another informant stated that the fights are related to the fact that the athlete gave up on retiring. “There were problems in the marriage because of her decision not to retire. Gisele has always been the one who stays with the kids. They agreed that he would retire to focus on his family, so he changed his mind.”

“They have a fiery relationship. Gisele is a bit hot headed – she has that Brazilian heat!”, opined a third source of the publication at the time.

Married since 2009, Tom Brady, 45, and Gisele, 42, share two children: Benjamin (14 years old) and Vivian (9 years old). Furthermore, the star is the father of Jack (15 years old), from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Last month, Tom Brady missed 11 days of practice for the Tampa Bay Bucaneers, his NFL team, and explained: “It’s all personal. Everyone has different situations they are dealing with. We all have really unique challenges in our lives. I’m 45, man. There’s a lot of shit going on.”

It was still in March, after 40 days of retirement, that the star announced that he would return to the sport of which he is one of the greatest idols in history. “In the last two months I realized that my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he wrote at the time.

