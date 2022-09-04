Top 10 best-selling PlayStation 3 games

O Playstation 3 it is still remembered as one of the most beloved consoles of the 7th generation of games, even with a somewhat troubled beginning of life due to its high price and the difficulty in competition with the Xbox 360 and the Nintendo Wii. Fortunately, the platform managed to recover very well during its seven years of activity as the main console of the Sonyhaving received excellent quality games, great exclusives and titles that are remembered as modern classics today.

To commemorate some of this history, we list nothing less than the 10 best selling PS3 games. If you’re curious, just check out the list below!

10. Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune

Nathan Drake’s first adventure already made it very clear that his franchise was destined for success on PS3. With 4.8 million units sold, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune it was just the gateway to our next treasure hunts. Even with the other games being direct sequels, they sold more than the original, as we’ll see in the rest of the list.

9. Gran Turismo 6

It’s not a big secret that Gran Turismo has always been one of Sony’s most successful exclusive franchises, so it’s good to get used to seeing games in the series on this list. To start with, we have Gran Turismo 6, released in late 2013, when the PS3 was already passing its reign to the PS4. Even at the end of the console’s life, the game sold no less than 5.06 million copies.

8. God of War III

Even though the franchise started on the PS2, it was God of War III of PS3 that reigned in the category of commercial success. With each of its two predecessors having sold over 4 million copies, the trilogy’s finale managed to reach the 5.2 million unit mark. Even more impressive was the series reboot tripling those sales later on PS4.

7. Gran Turismo 5 Prologue

As promised, here’s another game in the series on the list, this time the Gran Turismo 5 Prologue, originally released in 2007. Racing game fans didn’t miss the chance and turned the title into one of the most successful games of the PS3 era. In just a few years, it sold 5.35 million units around the world.

6. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

One of the most acclaimed titles in the franchise, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots it is also one of the most successful games on the PS3. With its long cutscenes and a complex plot, the game sold 6 million copies despite being a Sony console exclusive.

5. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

The second game in the series, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves was much more successful than its predecessor in sales, in addition to being the highest rated in the entire franchise to date. In total, there were 6.5 million units sold on the PlayStation 3.

4. Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception

Soon after, we have Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, closing the main trilogy of games in this series on PlayStation 3. Launched just two years after its predecessor, in 2011, this title reached practically the same audience as before. It sold 6.6 million copies worldwide, slightly surpassing the number achieved by uncharted 2.

3. The Last of Us

For a long time, the trilogy uncharted it seemed the pinnacle of what Naughty Dog could achieve with its games, both in commercial success and in public and critical approval. That changed in 2013, in the final months of the PS3’s life as Sony’s main console, when The Last of Us was released. In addition to being almost unanimously acclaimed, the game sold no less than 7 million copies on its home console.

two. Gran Turismo 5

If the prologue was already such a success, it is clear that Gran Turismo 5 it couldn’t be different. What a lot of people didn’t expect is that it would sell more than twice as much as its predecessor, with 11.95 million copies in the hands of players. This makes it the best-selling PS3 exclusive, as our next place is cross-platform.

1. Grand Theft Auto V

Maybe it’s kind of funny that the top spot on the list doesn’t belong to a Sony exclusive, but we can’t say we’re surprised to see Grand Theft Auto V this way. After all, even after nine years of its original release, the game continues to be a huge success on multiple platforms. With 29.52 million copies sold on Sony’s two-generation console alone, it’s no surprise that Rockstar still hasn’t released a successor after such a long time.