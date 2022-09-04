Tribute to Taylor Hawkins has the musician’s son on drums and Dave Grohl emotional | Song

The return of Foo Fighters to the stage since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins was marked by emotion this Saturday (3). The group played a tribute concert to the musician in London, with the presence of rock stars and Hawkins’ son, who played drums on one of the songs.

Taylor was found dead in a hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia, in March of this year. The band was touring Latin America and getting ready to come to Lollapalooza Brasil.

A toxicology report found traces of 10 substances in the musician’s body, including opioids, marijuana and antidepressants.

One of the most emotional moments was during the song ‘Times Like These’, one of the band’s biggest hits, when lead singer Dave Grohl couldn’t hold back his tears and reinforced what the lyrics said: “It’s in moments like these that you learn to love again”.

Saturday’s show was the first of two organized by the musician’s wife and bandmates, with proceeds going to charities.

Paul McCartney, Queen and AC/DC attended the tribute held at Wembley Stadium. Liam Gallagher opened the show with a version of ‘Rock And Roll Star’ by Oasis.

In the role of Hawkins, several musicians and fans of the band took turns, in addition to Shane, Taylor’s 16-year-old son. He played the song ‘My Hero’. Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet also sang during the show.