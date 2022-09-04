True: Sudden drop in temperature can cause a cold – News

There are several popular beliefs that attribute sudden drops in temperature to be responsible for the increase in colds. Pulmonologist José Pereira Rodrigues, from BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo, puts an end to this doubt and explains that, yes, unexpected waves of cold can be linked to the cold.

“When we are exposed to a sudden change in temperature, a drop and in a rapid range [de tempo]our body does not have time to adapt to this change, and every time there is exposure to the cold, there is a drop in immunity”, says Pereira.

The pulmonologist says that sudden changes in temperature affect the immune system and make us more susceptible to an infection, as some respiratory viruses circulate mainly in times of cold.

“Certain types of viruses have an ideal temperature for replication. So, the low temperature favors the replication of these viruses. If we talk about winter, especially in the Southeast, where there is low temperature and the issue of drought – lower relative humidity and the release of aerosols – there is a favorable situation for the dissipation of respiratory viruses and a greater chance of infection”, says Rodrigues. .





It is worth mentioning that the cold is characterized, according to the MSD Manual of Diagnosis and Treatment, by an initial pharyngitis (pain or irritation in the throat), followed by sneezing, runny nose, nasal obstruction and malaise.

“The cold, this coryza that comes with a certain frequency, we can have more than ten times a year, and there are specific viruses that can manifest exclusively as a cold, for example, the rhinovirus, one of the most incidents”, observes the pulmonologist.

The groups most susceptible to colds in sudden drops in temperature are people who have lower immunity, for example, children, who do not yet have a formed immune system, and the elderly, because the older the individuals, the lower the immunity.

Also included in this group, according to Rodrigues, are people who live with a respiratory disease.





“Patients who have a respiratory disease, such as bronchitis, have bronchi that are more inflamed and susceptible to infection. When there are sudden changes in the weather, when winter arrives, it is very common for asthmatics, for example, to go to the emergency room with their chest wheezing”, says Pereira.

Ways to avoid this situation are, for example, to stay warm and avoid contact with sick people, as respiratory viruses are usually transmitted by coughing and talking.

“Always maintain good health practices. As far as possible, try to eat well, sleep well, do physical activity, avoid stress, try to live as healthy as possible, so that our immunity is good enough to fight the virus, prevent us from getting infected, and in the case, if we are infected, so that our recovery is as fast as possible”, concludes the doctor.



* Intern at R7 under the supervision of Fernando Mellis.



