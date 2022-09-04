TSE orders the deletion of video with adulterated statements by Lula, released by the Latino singer

Minister Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino, of the Superior Electoral Court, ordered this Saturday 3 the removal of several posts based on a video with adulterated statements by Lula (PT) released by the Latino singer. Later, other profiles replicated the post.

The recording disseminated by the Bolsonarista artist refers to an act promoted by the Homeless Workers Movement, with the participation of Lula, in October 2017.

When calling the TSE, the PT/PCdoB/PV federation argued that the video was edited “in order to convey the idea that the candidate Lula would have said that the supporters and affiliates present at the event were bums, bandits and drug dealers, and the speech given on the occasion was exactly the opposite”.

In fact, Lula stated at the time: “The first thing they have to know is that there are no bums here, there are no drug dealers here, there are no criminals here, much less criminals. Here there are men and women, mothers and fathers who are certainly either still working or have already worked and been sent away and they don’t want trouble.”

In partially accepting the action, Sanseverino noted that “the contested publications transmit, as alleged, information that is known to be untrue and harmful to the honor of the candidate Lula, by broadcasting an admittedly manipulated passage”.

The order provides for the payment of a fine of 10 thousand reais if social media platforms do not comply with the determination. The measure is valid at least until the final judgment of the case by the plenary of the TSE.