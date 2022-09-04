TSE orders to remove edited video of Lula published by Latino

Minister Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino determined, this Saturday (3), that an edited video of the former president be deleted from the profile of the Latin singer. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) . The video, recorded in 2017, was altered to suggest that Lula was saying that those present at an act organized by the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST) were “vagrants”, “bandits” and “traffickers”. The decision also covers other profiles that shared the content.

Originally, Lula had said in his speech in 2017: “First, it is important that they know who you are. less thief. Here there are men and women, mothers and fathers who are certainly still working or have worked and been sent away and they don’t want trouble”. In the video posted by Latino, however, the edit cuts parts to make viewers think that Lula was saying the opposite.

“I’ll leave the comments up to you. Lula being Lula,” Latino says in the message, which includes vomiting emojis.

In the action, PT recalls that the manipulated video was published on the singer’s profiles on Twitter, with 1.5 million followers, and also republished on TikTok, having reached 1.1 million views.

In the decision, the judge stated that the images were “in fact, manipulated and edited in order to change the meaning of the candidate’s speech and the truth about the facts and, with that, have repercussions and interfere negatively and irregularly in the election, which must be repressed by the Electoral Justice”.

The judge ruled that Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok must be notified to take the content off the air within 24 hours, subject to a daily fine of BRL 10,000.

Latino is a supporter of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and even composed a song in support of the Chief Executive and calling for the events on September 7 across the country. “It’s Jair or gone / It’s Jair or gone / On the 7th I want to go further / to demonstrate my independence too”, says the song.